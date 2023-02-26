LAKELAND – How can the teenage mind process perspective in a moment like this?
Charlotte’s girls basketball team completed the most successful season in school history on Saturday night.
Charlotte’s girls basketball team lost the Class 6A state championship to St. Thomas Aquinas, 67-43.
Agony in defeat easily trumps pride in achievement during moments like these. Rarely does a smiling face greet a silver medal. To ask any of the Tarpons – especially the most successful seniors the school has ever produced – to untangle the conflicting emotions and ponder the enormity of their success is a tall order.
But it’s something Adriana Iorfida is uniquely qualified to do.
“I would say the fifth-grader whose shorts were too long and her socks were too long would never have thought she’d be sitting here,” she said. “So, yeah … that’s my take on it.”
Iorfida pointed at Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson.
“And he remembers it,” she added with a laugh.
“Vividly. Vividly, I do,” Stephenson said, enjoying the levity.
Stephenson revealed Iorfida – who could have sifted through offers to continue her basketball career at the next level – had just locked in her future off the court at the University of Florida.
“Adriana probably has the highest GPA of anyone sitting in this room,” Stephenson said before the gathered media. “She just got her acceptance letter to UF – all honors classes.”
Iorfida and fellow senior D’Yanis Jimenez have played together since eighth grade. It’s no surprise the duo is the common thread stringing together Charlotte’s three consecutive trips to Lakeland, the only three in school history.
It also tracks they led Charlotte in scoring on Saturday night. Iorfida scored nine of her 13 points in the first quarter to keep the Tarpons in the game. Jimenez, who will now head to Wisconsin as the biggest signing in program history, poured in eight of her game-high 23 points during the second quarter in a desperate attempt to keep Charlotte in a game that had begun to spiral away.
Charlotte’s early success startled the two-time defending state champion Raiders, forcing them to cycle through three pressure defenses to find one that worked.
“I knew Charlotte was going to be well-prepared for the press, and they were,” Aquinas coach Oliver Berens said. “We had to play all kinds of pressure tonight.”
Charlotte trailed 21-17 after the first quarter, but surged ahead 23-21 early in the second on the strength of six consecutive free throws by Jimenez.
That’s when the Raiders found the winning formula. During the next five minutes of game time, the Raiders’ frenetic pressure evaporated Charlotte’s ability to get into half-court sets. The Raiders’ length snatched away errant passes and blocked shots, and their quickness trapped wayward Tarpons against court boundaries and led to easy scoring opportunities at the basket.
The result was a 17-1 run for a 38-24 lead. Charlotte didn’t even get a successful shot off from the field until Jimenez went coast-to-coast following a rebound with 35 seconds remaining before halftime.
A 9-0 run in the third quarter pushed the Aquinas lead 47-30 and a six-point barrage to open the fourth expanded the lead to 20 points, 55-35.
Afterward, Jimenez said this year’s loss hurt more than the team’s previous two Lakeland defeats, not because it had come two days after a program-defining victory in the state semifinals, but because there was no tomorrow.
“This our last high school game ever,” she said. “Not being able to win that game hurts a lot more.”
Iorfida said as underclassmen they had the opportunity to try again, and that is what soothed past defeats.
“Yeah, we definitely went further than the last two years, but we were also sophomores and juniors, so we knew we were going to have another season,” she said. “Now … this is it. So I don’t know if it has really sunken in yet, but the fact that we got here was an accomplishment in itself, but we wanted more, obviously, because who wouldn’t?”
Also playing their final game in a Tarpon uniform were seniors Adaora Edeoga, Lashei Jamison and Rylie Waldie. Charlotte will have a solid nucleus to build around in junior Ahmari Byrd, sophomore Abbie Willis and freshman Kamie Ellis, but any discussion of the future is for another day.
At game’s end, Stephenson and the Tarpons coaching staff pulled the team into a huddle to remind them of what they accomplished during a 22-7 season against one of the state’s toughest schedules. He wanted to shift the team’s postgame focus to all it achieved in order to reach the final game of the 2022-23 campaign.
“They had to play a little bit different than how we played in the past and they figured that out,” he said. “The love I have for them and just how proud I am of them and what they’ve accomplished. …”
Stephenson looked over at Iorfida and Jimenez.
“Just these two alone, I’ve probably spent most of my time with them, so to get to this moment?” he continued. “Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, but to have watched them as sixth-, seventh-graders and kind of knowing who they are and watching them grow. …
“I’m glad I was able to be on that journey.”
