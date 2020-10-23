Lemon Bay reeled off its sixth consecutive victory on Friday night with a 42-12 road decision over Avon Park.
The Mantas (6-1) got on the scoreboard first on a touchdown by Henry Schouten to make it 7-0.
Avon Park came back to score on a long drive with just under a minute to go in the first quarter to bring the 2-4 Red Devils within 1. But they missed the extra point and would get no closer to the lead.
Jason Hogan continued to find his way into the end zone for Lemon Bay, scoring three times. The first was a 50-yard touchdown run. The Mantas could not convert the 2-point conversion, but went up 13-6, a lead they would take into half.
Hogan added two more touchdowns in the second half to put the Mantas up 28-6.
Lemon Bay then increased the lead to 35-6 when quarterback Austin Andrle found receiver Devon Prokopiak on a long scoring pass.
Avon Park tacked on another touchdown and missed PAT to make it 35-12 before Schouten ended up with the first and last score of the game as he took an interception back to the house for a pick 6. The PAT accounted for the final 42-12 tally.
