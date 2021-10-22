ENGLEWOOD — Jason Hogan scored five touchdowns as Lemon Bay overcame a slow start with an explosive second quarter and celebrated Homecoming with a 42-6 pounding of Avon Park Friday night.

The Mantas scored less than two minutes into the contest on a 1-yard run by Hogan, but a fumble inside the Red Devils 5 derailed Lemon Bay’s second scoring drive and they led only 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Mantas finally got another score after a 13-yard punt gave them the ball at the Avon Park 37. After moving inside the Red Devils red zone, a holding penalty set Lemon Bay back, but on 4th and goal from the 5, quarterback Trey Rutan found Hogan in the end zone and it was 14-0 with 6:51 to go in the second quarter.

Avon Park imploded over the next four minutes stacking up a pile of mistakes that resulted in four more Lemon Bay scores. An interference penalty on a punt return gave Lemon Bay the ball on the Devils 16 and Hogan carried it in from there to make it 21-0. Then, Ashton Tucker recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and the Mantas took over at the 23. Two plays later, Landon Spanninger scored on an 18-yard run to make it 28-0.

A fumble on Avon Park’s next possession gave the ball right back to Lemon Bay and Hogan found pay dirt from 20 yards out to make it 35-0. Luke Tannehill picked off a Jamarion Davis pass on the third play of Avon Park’s next possession and returned it to the 4-yard line.


Hogan dove over from the 1-yard line to make it 42-0, capping a streak of five TDs in less than five minutes.

Key Plays: Avon Park won the toss and elected to receive, but Lemon Bay’s Joe Scott recovered a pooch kick at the 36 and the Mantas needed only five plays to take a 7-0 lead on the first of Hogan’s scoring runs from 1 yard out. Aaron Pasick caught an 11-yard pass at the 6 yard line, but was shaken up and did not return to the game.

Key Stats: Hogan gained 117 yards on 17 carries along with his TD reception for five yards in the first half, then took a seat along with the rest of the starters for the second half. The Mantas totaled 226 yards rushing for the night. Rutan was 4 for 4 passing for 42 yards. Chase Tudor was the leading receiver with two grabs for 26 yards.

What It Means: Lemon Bay is now 7-0 and two games away from an unbeaten season. The Mantas will travel to Naples to take on St. John Neumann next Friday night. Avon Park falls to 2-5.

Quote: “The second quarter has been pretty good to us this season. We got our feet under us. A big crowd, Homecoming, I think the moment kind of got to us early. A little bit of big game jitters if you will. But we settled in and did what we do. Special teams were a huge deal in that.” — Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell

