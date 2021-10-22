ENGLEWOOD — Jason Hogan scored five touchdowns as Lemon Bay overcame a slow start with an explosive second quarter and celebrated Homecoming with a 42-6 pounding of Avon Park Friday night.
The Mantas scored less than two minutes into the contest on a 1-yard run by Hogan, but a fumble inside the Red Devils 5 derailed Lemon Bay’s second scoring drive and they led only 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Mantas finally got another score after a 13-yard punt gave them the ball at the Avon Park 37. After moving inside the Red Devils red zone, a holding penalty set Lemon Bay back, but on 4th and goal from the 5, quarterback Trey Rutan found Hogan in the end zone and it was 14-0 with 6:51 to go in the second quarter.
Avon Park imploded over the next four minutes stacking up a pile of mistakes that resulted in four more Lemon Bay scores. An interference penalty on a punt return gave Lemon Bay the ball on the Devils 16 and Hogan carried it in from there to make it 21-0. Then, Ashton Tucker recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and the Mantas took over at the 23. Two plays later, Landon Spanninger scored on an 18-yard run to make it 28-0.
A fumble on Avon Park’s next possession gave the ball right back to Lemon Bay and Hogan found pay dirt from 20 yards out to make it 35-0. Luke Tannehill picked off a Jamarion Davis pass on the third play of Avon Park’s next possession and returned it to the 4-yard line.
Hogan dove over from the 1-yard line to make it 42-0, capping a streak of five TDs in less than five minutes.
Key Plays: Avon Park won the toss and elected to receive, but Lemon Bay’s Joe Scott recovered a pooch kick at the 36 and the Mantas needed only five plays to take a 7-0 lead on the first of Hogan’s scoring runs from 1 yard out. Aaron Pasick caught an 11-yard pass at the 6 yard line, but was shaken up and did not return to the game.
Key Stats: Hogan gained 117 yards on 17 carries along with his TD reception for five yards in the first half, then took a seat along with the rest of the starters for the second half. The Mantas totaled 226 yards rushing for the night. Rutan was 4 for 4 passing for 42 yards. Chase Tudor was the leading receiver with two grabs for 26 yards.
What It Means: Lemon Bay is now 7-0 and two games away from an unbeaten season. The Mantas will travel to Naples to take on St. John Neumann next Friday night. Avon Park falls to 2-5.
Quote: “The second quarter has been pretty good to us this season. We got our feet under us. A big crowd, Homecoming, I think the moment kind of got to us early. A little bit of big game jitters if you will. But we settled in and did what we do. Special teams were a huge deal in that.” — Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.