ENGLEWOOD — Jason Hogan ran for six touchdowns as Lemon Bay overpowered St. John Neumann, 42-0, Friday night at Veterans Stadium.
Hogan scored three times in each half as the Mantas took the lead on their opening drive and never looked back. His first-half scoring runs came from 18, 5, and 9 yards out and the senior running back added 8, 10, and 2 yards scoring runs in the second half.
“Six touchdowns is probably a school record, but I’ll have to verify that,” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said. “You won’t find a tougher 142-pound runner than Jason. He runs like he’s 190. He’s just got a knack for finding those little creases and he don’t go down easy.”
Hogan’s first touchdown capped a 70-yard drive to give the Mantas a quick 6-0 lead, then Lemon Bay moved 61 yards in 7 plays after stopping the Celtics on downs. Hogan carried the last four plays and plowed over from 5 yards out to make it 13-0 with 6 seconds to go in the first quarter.
After being stopped for the only time in the first half, the Mantas got the ball back late in the second quarter and launched a 10-play drive that ended with a 9-yard run by Hogan to extend the lead to 19-0 at the half.
The Mantas got two more touchdowns from Hogan in the opening four minutes of the third quarter to open up a 33-0 advantage. Hogan’s final score of the night came with 9:07 to play in the fourth quarter to close out a 14 play, 76-yard march. Jacob Sekach carried the ball 10 times during the drive, but Hogan got the call near the goal line and finished his night with a 2-yard TD run.
Key Plays: If the Celtics had any hopes of getting back into the game after halftime, they were quickly dashed when quarterback Mike Joyce was hit as he threw and his pass was intercepted by Luke Tannehill and returned to the Neumann 23. Three plays later, Hogan was in the end zone. On the first play following the kickoff, Joyce fumbled and the ball was recovered by Louis Baldor and brought back to the Neumann 20. Hogan’s 10-yard TD run made it 33-0 and ended any hopes for a Celtic comeback.
Key Stats: Hogan finished with 131 yards on 19 carries, while Sekach added 79 yards on 12 attempts. Quarterback Austin Anderle ran for 65 yards on 12 carries and completed 5 of 9 passes for 41 yards.
Neumann quarterback Joyce, who torched the Lemon Bay defense for 165 yards rushing in last year’s Celtic victory, was held to 34 yards on 10 carries and completed just 4 of 13 passes for a paltry 14 yards.
What It Means: The Mantas, now 3-1, won their third straight game and are averaging 42 points a game during the winning streak. They take on DeSoto County at home next week. The Celtics fell to 2-1 on the season.
Quote: “Last year they beat us on the line of scrimmage. We knew we had to flip that and we challenged our guys to be the toughest team on the field. Whoever it is, just go out there and leave no doubt to anybody who’s watching this game who the toughest team is, and I think they did that.” — Southwell
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.