ARCADIA — The summertime temperature was betrayed by a springtime breeze as Michael Russ took off at the sound of his coach’s voice.
The junior lowered his shoulder pads into a trio of defenders who had shed their blocks and, in the space of a phone booth, continued to churn his legs until he had powered through them all.
When Russ rolled over, he found himself face-to-face with Sam Holland.
“That’s a GREAT job! That’s a GREAT JOB! THAT’S A GREAT JOB!” Holland yelled as he slapped the side of Russ’s helmet.
Then the first-year DeSoto County football coach did something entirely unexpected – he dog-piled the running back candidate, ripping his helmet off in the process.
It was a light-hearted moment in an otherwise long afternoon on the practice field behind the Bulldogs’ football stadium. Midway through the practice, Holland made the team run, purposefully wearing them out.
“You have to practice them tired,” Holland said. “To get them to the point of where they’ll play Friday night, you’ve got to practice it Monday through Thursday. That’s why we do our work that way.”
The majority of Tuesday’s practice centered around a small portion of Holland’s Wing-T variant playbook. A group of four quarterbacks took their turns figuring out when to pitch and when to pass. Holland is hopeful the quartet will eventually yield at least a play-calling duo for Fridays this fall.
Consistently, the Bulldogs appeared to master each of Holland’s plays on their second time through.
“The guys have been tremendous,” he said. “They’re picking it up, they’re learning, they’re staying late and they’re doing anything the coaching staff is asking them to do. It’s still baby steps, but again I could not be more pleased with their effort and the amount of buy-in.”
The buy-in has been made all the more possible by Holland’s boundless enthusiasm, which is peppered with good-natured criticism.
An “oh, lookie here!” or “that was beautiful!” or “hoo, look at you!” following a good running play could often come after an “oh, heavens no!” during a botched handoff.
“You go to the other team’s sideline if you leave the ball on the ground,” was the typical response following a fumble.
A loud, “Why are you walking in my drill?” kept everyone on at least a light jog back to the huddle.
At the end of last season, DeSoto County found itself down to 18 players on the roster and fewer healthy enough to play. That forced the cancellation of the team’s playoff game at Rockledge and brought a premature end to an 0-10 season that cost then-coach Bumper Hay his job.
Holland’s arrival as athletic director and football coach has been a culture change on and off the field and the result has been increased numbers at spring practice. In all, 31 players are participating this month, leading up to the May 28 spring game at North Port.
The 2020 team had just three seniors and the 2021 team is still quite young and peppered with newcomers, such as Russ and baseball players Jace Kellogg and Lane Fullerton, who looked sharp at times as one of the four quarterback candidates.
As Tuesday’s practice drew to a close, the assistant coaches addressed the players as Holland listened to the side.
One assistant asked the team if it had been a good or great practice. In unison, the team said it had been great.
“Not great,” he replied. “Not a bad day, but it wasn’t great. We’ll get there.”
The same coach labeled Holland’s misdirection-laden, Wing-T playbook as “all this eye candy crap,” drawing a chuckle from Holland. When it was his turn, Holland reiterated the coach’s overarching message: If everyone does what they are supposed to do, there is no play the offense could run that couldn’t be stopped.
“The great thing about this game is it takes all 11 to make one play work,” Holland said.
With that, Holland closed down the practice, reminding everyone to rest, eat and drink plenty of water. He also reminded them Mother’s Day was this weekend.
“It’s the day to take care of someone who takes care of you,” he said.
He also warned the players a classroom progress report was due at week’s end. He told the team how he wants to celebrate academic progress as much as anything the team does on the field. He looked at Russ, specifically.
“If I’m gonna run up on you and jump on you here, I’m gonna run up on you and jump on you in a classroom,” he said. “Why wouldn’t I?”
Holland said his long-term goal at DeSoto County is to create an environment where teachers celebrate athletics and coaches celebrate academics. He wants to recognize all students with 3.0 grade-point averages in every conceivable way.
“The key to this is it’s a student-athlete. This game won’t last forever but your academics will,” Holland said. “You blend athletics with academics and you can be successful in any endeavor. If we’ve done that, then as coaches, we’ve done our job.”
2020 record: 0-10, forfeited playoffs
Key loss: WR-DE Keimar Richardson, QB Dalton Hill, LB Georges Mays, LB Sullivan Hay.
Key additions: RB Michael Russ, QB Lane Fullerton, ATH Mike Williams, ATH Nazir Gilchrist.
Key returners: OL-DL Blas Cervantes, ATH Dontavian Smith, OL-DL Shane Galloway, DB-RB Andy Garibay, OL-DL Kenequis Bennett, DT Jordan Punmell, RB-LB Caleb Adams.
Biggest strength: Running backs.
This is more of a hunch than truth at the moment. While there seems to be some depth and plenty of variety in the unit, it remains to be seen just how well each individual will pick up the playbook. Russ flashes power while Gilchrist boasts elusiveness.
Biggest need: Time.
It will be a steep learning curve and Holland is uncertain just how much of the playbook the Bulldogs can absorb this month. For now, Holland said he’ll be content just as long as the players continue to learn and improve each day.
“Miles to go before I sleep,” Holland said, reiterating the famous Robert Frost line he uttered throughout Tuesday’s practice.
