Start a conversation with new DeSoto County athletic director and football coach Sam Holland and a particular word will present itself and be repeated often.
“I’m very blessed to be here,” Holland said Thursday. “I’m being honest with you – that’s the best way for me to put it. I’m blessed to have this opportunity, blessed to be in this community.”
Holland was hired in February to replace football coach Bumper Hay and athletic director Leighia Murphy, by new DeSoto County Schools superintendent and long-time acquaintance, Bobby Bennett.
Since his arrival, Holland has been a fixture at Bulldogs sporting events and other activities around town. He has discovered the people of Arcadia are passionate about their high school and there are no shortage of opinions about what’s going on.
“The amount of community support for this program … everybody is about supporting and being a part of this high school,” Holland said. “It’s exciting to see a community that’s this receptive and this willing to be a part of what this school system does.”
It’s exactly what Holland signed on for. Coming from Thomasville County Central in Georgia, where he had been the AD since 2015, the familiar itch to run a football program such as the one he had in Chiefland during the 2000s had become too much to ignore. There also was the hope of moving closer to family.
DeSoto County is 35 miles from Holland’s wife's family.
“I’m very blessed to be here,” Holland repeated.
That said, he is aware of the challenges before him at a school that has suffered significant talent drain, budget issues and occasionally poor academic performance among student-athletes.
On top of that, the school is involved in a kerfuffle with the Florida High School Activities Association that neither side will comment on.
“At this time, I refuse to comment on the FHSAA,” Holland said. “I can’t. Let’s talk about something else.”
There had been some hope the school might add sports, such as wrestling, but Holland said that is on hold for now.
“We have discussed it, but right now with the state of education cutbacks, we’ve got to be careful,” he said. “I would love to have everything from wrestling to an eSports team added, but at this point I can’t go out and say 'yes we’re doing this' or 'yes we’re doing that' until we see how hard the state is going to be hit with budget cuts. For right now, we’re going to focus with what we have on campus.”
There’s no denying Holland’s focus when it comes to what’s on campus. He has four tenets for success that he plans to instill not only in student-athletes, but the coaches and faculty at DeSoto County – a positive attitude, work ethic, a competitive streak and a willingness to sacrifice.
“We’re going to begin with the positive attitude and being excited to be here and increasing the work ethic and teaching these kids how to compete in the classroom as well as on the field or court,” he said. “I will find out if they’re willing to sacrifice and do the little things.
"Everybody wants to be successful, but are you willing to put something aside and do the work that it takes? The hours, the sweat in the good ol’ South Florida heat? Are you willing to sacrifice what it takes to be successful?”
With Holland in the fold, the school has upped the profile of students achieving honor roll status, something he sees as vital to the student-athlete’s self-worth.
“I firmly believe – and you will never convince me otherwise – that high school athletes will rise to the level you hold them to, or they will lower themselves to what you allow them to do,” Holland said. “We’re celebrating all our athletes on campus that are 3.0 and above. We’re putting things up around the school, we’re scrolling their names on the screens in the cafeteria. Football will have a 3.0 board in the locker room with pictures of every athlete that has a 3.0.”
The theory, Holland said, is success begins in the classroom and carries over to the field or court.
“That’s what the standard is going to be and it has to start in the classroom and start with all the coaches in all the sports, all the administrators and teachers all rowing in the same direction,” he said. “When we get everybody on board and get them excited not just about athletics but band, the ROTC program, all of our programs holding to those core values, that’s when a small town becomes a very special place on and off the field.”
Halting the talent drain is an issue that has no silver bullet. Holland said he is taking the long view on plugging that leak.
“All I can talk about is where we go from here,” he said. “You take care of yourself, you build from the little league up, you instill the core values in the Pop Warner League programs here, you instill that in your middle school program, parents see that you’re doing things right and focusing on not just athletics, but academics.
“The kids are going to see the facility upgrades, they’re going to see a coach that’s passionate about being here and success breeds success,” he concluded.
On the football field, Holland said he plans to install a hybrid Wing-T offense that will feature tri-back formations running triple- and run-pass options both under center and from the shotgun.
“Depending on what our personnel allows us to do is where we’ll be, but everything will be based out of the wing-T and triple-option principle,” he said. “Some people will call us wing-T, some people will call us option, but it goes back to personnel. Personnel will dictate how much we will do. But I’m excited.”
In time, Holland said he believes DeSoto County’s football and other athletics programs will rediscover the glory of years past.
“It’s just a matter of coming in and getting the confidence in both the academics and athletics in the kids, themselves,” he said. “All I’ve got to do is add a little spark and it’s going to spread like a wildfire.”
In the meantime, he’ll continue to spread his brand of excitement and good cheer and bend the ear of anyone who will listen.
“The excitement I’ll bring to it, the passion I have … the kids are seeing the desire in my heart,” he said. “I'm truly blessed. If you’re not a DeSoto Bulldog fan, come talk to me for five minutes and you will be one when we’re done.”
Email: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
