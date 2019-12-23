Alex Hoag finished a career season by helping Kent State University win its first football bowl game in program history.
The Venice High School graduate had a 4-yard sack and forced a fumble, both career firsts, in the Frisco Bowl victory over Utah State. The redshirt senior, who started at defensive end, made three tackles.
Hoag played in a career-high 13 games and finished with 19 tackles, more than his total for the past three years combined.
More football
Senior cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III made seven tackles for Florida International University in its loss to Arkansas State in the Camellia Bowl. The Charlotte High product had a 6-yard sack and forced a fumble.
Georgia Southern University running back Matt LaRoche carried three times for 7 yards in a loss to Liberty in the Cure Bowl. The redshirt sophomore out of Venice High finished the season fourth on the team with 333 rushing yards with one touchdown.
College of the Sequoias (Calif.) freshman wide receiver Marc Jean-Louis had 15 catches, including one touchdown, for 124 yards in 10 games. The Port Charlotte High graduate returned three kickoffs for 36 yards.
Mayville State University (N.D.) running back Keon Suber finished with 281 rushing yards, second on the team, on 79 carries in eight games. The past Pirate scored once. He also had nine receptions for 73 yards.
Baseball
Free agent Nick Longhi signed a minor-league contract Friday with the Boston Red Sox. The former Indian, who started his pro career with Boston, was invited to spring training. The outfielder and first baseman hit .283 with 12 home runs and 51 runs batted in for the Cincinnati Reds' Triple A affiliate last year.
Women's basketball
Kajahda McCoy had season highs of five steals and three blocked shots for Warren Wilson College (North Carolina) against Bluefield State. The former North Port High player added 10 points and four rebounds.
Lamar Community College freshman Matisyn Moses had 10 points and five rebounds against Howard. The Charlotte alumna had two assists.
Another from the Tarpons, LaGrange College senior Mykelli Taylor had six points and five rebounds against Piedmont.
Azuree Pascal had season highs of seven points and four steals for Warner University against Truett-McConnell. The freshman from Charlotte had three rebounds.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
