Six weeks into the college football season, New Mexico State had only slim hope for a bowl game at 1-5.
Eight weeks later, the dream of playing postseason football remains alive for redshirt sophomore linebacker Nick Giacolone — a former Charlotte and Venice player — and his teammates.
The 5-6 Aggies filed a petition for a waiver with the NCAA’s football oversight committee to play in a bowl game, according to a report by ESPN. As of late Tuesday, a decision had not been announced by the NCAA.
New Mexico State’s argument for postseason eligibility hinges on the fact that it was unable to play a full schedule, thus hindering its ability to win the necessary six games.
The Aggies’ game against San Jose State was canceled due to the death of Spartans freshman Camdan McWright. Despite reported attempts to find a replacement, NMSU was unable to find an opponent in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Tuesday evening, the Aggies announced that they’ve added a 12th game scheduled for this Saturday at 1 p.m. against Valparaiso, a team in the Football Championship Subdivision.
FBS teams can only count one win over an FCS team for bowl eligibility, and one of NMSU’s wins this year came against Lamar.
Even if the Aggies don’t play past this Saturday’s game against Beacons, their midseason turnaround is worthy of mention.
A dismal start included NMSU losing a few lopsided games on a tough schedule, like a 38-0 loss to Minnesota and a 66-7 bludgeoning at the hands of Wisconsin.
Following a 21-7 loss to FIU on Oct. 1, the Aggies defense tightened up.
NMSU has allowed 14 points or less in four of its past five games — a 45-14 loss to Missouri the only exception — as it climbed back toward .500.
This past weekend’s win over Liberty put the Aggies turnaround on full display.
Entering the game as a 24-point underdog, the Aggies blew out the Flames on the way to a 49-14 statement win.
Giacolone, who plays linebacker and on special teams, finished with three tackles (one solo), seeing much of his playing time in the fourth quarter of the win.
In 10 games played this season, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker has made 13 tackles (six solo) with 0.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.
Here’s how other former Sun Preps athletes played this past week:
2022 Graduating Class
Jayshon Platt (Venice) — Florida Atlantic freshman WR
Platt recorded an assisted tackle on a punt return in the first quarter of this past weekend’s 32-31 loss to Western Kentucky.
The true freshman played in 11 games this season for the 5-7 Owls, recording three receptions for 26 yards, seven kick returns for 135 yards (19.3 yards per return) and one assisted tackle.
Did not play: Everett Baker (Lemon Bay) Southeastern freshman OL, Logan Ballard (Venice) Seton Hill freshman LB, Austin Bray (Venice) Tennessee Martin freshman TE, Riley Cleary (Venice) Tennessee Martin freshman OL, DJ Escort (Venice) Murray State freshman RB, Nazir Gilchrist (DeSoto County) Tusculum University freshman RB, Makhete Gueye (Venice) Louisville freshman OL, Omari Hayes (Venice) Florida Atlantic freshman WR, Jason Hogan (Lemon Bay) Utica University freshman RB, Dylon Manganelli (Venice) Southeastern University freshman OL, Maverick Menzer (Charlotte) University of West Florida OL, Aaron Pasick (Lemon Bay) Keiser University freshman, Alex Perry (Port Charlotte) University of Hawaii freshman WR, Martin Ramos (Venice) Berry College freshman LB, David Raney (Venice) Navy freshman OL, Myles Weston (Venice) Mercer freshman DB
2021 Graduating Class
Did not play: Colin Blazek (Venice) Ball State freshman QB, Charles Brantley (Venice) Michigan State sophomore CB, Abel Marquez Jr. (Port Charlotte) UT Martin redshirt freshman OL, Ethan Mort (Venice) UCF redshirt freshman OL, Kiemar Richardson (DeSoto County) Georgia Military College sophomore defensive end, Henry Schouten (Lemon Bay) Bentley University freshman LB, Weston Wolff (Venice) Maryland sophomore TE
2020 Graduating Class
Malakai Menzer (Charlotte) — Florida State redshirt sophomore DL
Has played in 11 games for the 9-3 Seminoles, including this past weekend’s 45-38 win over the Florida Gators. Menzer has not recorded any stats this season.
Menzer and the Seminoles will await their bowl game assignment to end the season in December.
Did Not Play: Garrett French (Venice) UCF redshirt sophomore TE, Thomas Shrader (Venice) Florida State redshirt sophomore OL, Malachi Wideman (Venice) Jackson State redshirt junior WR
2019 Graduating Class
Nick Giacolone (Venice) — New Mexico State redshirt sophomore LB
Giacolone recorded three tackles (one solo) a 49-14 upset win over Liberty.
In 10 games played this season, Giacolone has made with 13 tackles (six solo) with 0.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.
Dustyn Hall (Charlotte) — USF sophomore OL
Hall started on the offensive line in all 12 games for the 1-11 Bulls this season as one of the team’s most consistent players.
Marlem Louis (Venice) — Richmond redshirt junior DL
Louis recorded four solo tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in a 41-0 win over Davidson this past week in the first round of the FCS Playoffs.
In 10 games played this season, Louis has recorded 30 tackles (22 solo), including 12 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, five quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.
Louis and Richmond will play at No. 2 Sacramento State this Saturday at 5 p.m. in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.
Hayden Wolff (Venice) — Old Dominion redshirt sophomore QB
Wolff and the Monarchs fell to 3-9 on the season in a 27-20 loss to South Alabama this past weekend.
Wolff put up strong stats in the loss, completing 21 of 36 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, along with seven rushes for minus-14 yards.
In 12 games this season, Wolff completed 234 of 412 passes for 2,908 yards with 18 touchdowns to six interceptions along with 62 rushes for minus-80 yards and a touchdown.
Did not play: Enzo Anthony (Venice) Virginia Tech redshirt junior LS, Noah Carr (Venice) Georgetown senior DB, Zach Fryar (Venice) UTEP redshirt junior TE, Caden Marcum (Port Charlotte) Valdosta State junior OL, Zack Sessa (Venice) USF sophomore K, Ashar Thomas (Charlotte) Concordia University Wisconsin junior RB, Chase Watter (Charlotte) Webber International University junior DL, Sam Whitney (Venice) Furman University senior WR
2018 Graduating Class
Bryce Carpenter (Venice) — Coastal Carolina super senior QB
Still stuck in a backup role despite an injury to starter Grayson McCall, Carpenter completed his only pass for minus-6 yards along with four rushes for minus-1 yards in a 47-7 loss to James Madison University this past weekend.
Carpenter and the Chanticleers will play at Troy in the Sun Belt Conference championship game at 3:30 p.m. this Saturday.
Justin Holloway (Venice) — Ohio University redshirt senior LS
Has played in nine games for the 9-3 Bobcats, who will play Toledo in the MAC Championship this Saturday at Noon in Detroit, Michigan.
TJ Luther (Port Charlotte) — Gardner-Webb graduate student WR/KR
Luther opened up his last collegiate postseason run with a bang — hauling in five catches for 62 yards, including a touchdown that put the Bulldogs up, 38-27 over Eastern Kentucky in the third quarter on the way to a 52-41 win.
This season, Luther has 54 receptions for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns along with two rushes for one yard and one tackle.
Luther and Gardner-Webb will play at No. 5 William & Mary in the second round of the FCS Playoffs this coming Saturday at 2 p.m.
Nick Torres (Port Charlotte) — Louisiana Monroe junior LB
Played, but did not record any stats in a 20-10 win loss to Southern Miss in the season finale for the 4-8 Warhawks.
Torres recorded two tackles (one solo), a blocked kick and returned one punt for seven yards through 12 games played this season.
Did not play: Derek McCormick (Port Charlotte) Louisiana Monroe sophomore K
2017 Graduating Class
Devyn McCormick (Port Charlotte) — Louisiana Monroe fifth-year P
McCormick went out with one of his busiest games, punting six times for 271 yards (45.2 yards per punt) including a long of 49 yards, two punts that settled inside the opponent’s 20-yard-line and a touchback.
In 12 games this season, McCormick punted 60 times for 2,636 yards (43.9 yards per punt) with a long punt of 62 yards, 14 punts over 50 yards, four touchbacks and 17 punts that landed inside the opponent’s 20-yard-line.
Season concluded: Nirion Washington (DeSoto County) University of Charleston senior DB
Did not play: Pop Bush (Port Charlotte) New Hampshire graduate student S
No game this week: Tommy Zozus (Charlotte) UConn graduate student LS
