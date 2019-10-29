The path to the playoffs is beginning to become a lot clearer for area high school football teams with one week left in the regular season.
The Florida High School Athletic Association released its weekly RPI rankings on Tuesday, and several area teams — Port Charlotte, Charlotte, Venice and Lemon Bay — would make the playoffs as the rankings currently stand.
New this season, district winners are guaranteed the No. 1 - 4 seeds, with the remaining No. 5 - 8 seeds going to the highest remaining teams based on RPI.
Though no area teams won their district, the Pirates (No. 2 in their region) and Indians (No. 3 in their region) are locks to make the playoffs. The Tarpons (No. 4 in their region) should make the playoffs, and can guarantee that with a win against Island Coast on Friday.
The Manta Rays (No. 6 in their region) are in a slightly different spot, as there are no districts in classes 1A - 4A. Instead, the top six teams in each region make the playoffs, and Lemon Bay can secure a playoff spot with a win against North Port this week. Even with a loss, a playoff spot could still be in play as the teams just below the Mantas — Somerset Academy (2-7) and Glades Central (0-9) — would also need to win on Friday to have a chance to steal the sixth spot.
DeSoto County (No. 9 in its region) could have won the district and an automatic playoff berth with a win over Cypress Lake last Friday, but the loss puts the Bulldogs in a tough spot. Currently one spot out of the playoffs, they will have to beat Hardee on Friday and hope for Stranahan High to lose.
North Port (No. 18 in its region) will be playing for pride against Lemon Bay on Friday as the Bobcats try to spoil the Mantas’ chance at the playoffs.
Team by team breakdown
Port Charlotte (No. 30 in FL): No. 2 in the region, but will drop after district winners are finalized.
District winners - Palmetto (No. 1), Lake Gibson (No. 3), Hillsborough (No. 6), Westwood (No. 7)
Port Charlotte will likely drop to fifth in the region.
Venice (No. 90 in FL): Dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 with last week’s loss to Manatee, and will drop after district winners are finalized.
District winners - Palm Beach Lakes (No. 1), Mitchell (No. 2), Manatee (No. 4), Lehigh (No. 10)
Venice will fall to at least fifth, but are almost a lock to make the playoffs.
Charlotte (No. 116 in FL): No. 4 in the region, but will drop after district winners are finalized.
District winners - Palmetto (No. 1), Lake Gibson (No. 3), Hillsborough (No. 6), Westwood (No. 7)
Charlotte will drop to sixth, and must win on Friday to ensure it remains in the playoff picture.
DeSoto County (No. 199 in FL): Drops to No. 9 in the region after loss to Cypress Lake last Friday.
District winners - American Heritage (No. 1), Northwestern (No. 2), Jensen Beach (No. 3), Cypress Lake (No. 7)
The Bulldogs will need a win against Hardee and a loss by Stranahan to make a push for the eighth and final playoff spot.
Lemon Bay (No. 365 in FL): No. 6 in its region, and will make playoffs with a win on Friday.
No districts in Class 4A.
The Mantas could still make the playoffs with a loss, if the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds, Somerset Academy (2-7) and Glades Central (0-9), also lose.
North Port (No. 467 in FL) - No. 18 out of 19 teams in the region. No chance of playoffs.
