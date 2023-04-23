Perhaps the reason the Charlotte Boyz 12U eight-man football team haven’t surrendered a point this season has to do with their practices.
Wednesday evening at Carmalita Park, after walking through some plays, the Boyz took on their 14U counterparts in a scrimmage where, for the most part, they were pummeled.
With a sparring partner like that, what’s to fear from the other 12U teams in the Florida Youth Spring Football League?
The Boyz’ 12U and 14U teams will conclude their seasons next weekend in Orlando, in their respective Final Fours. A win in Saturday’s semifinals will send them on to Sunday’s championship.
Gary Trim and Dustin Baca started the Boyz program about five years ago and run it through the non-profit Charlotte Harbor Athletics, Inc. The YSFL is not affiliated with Pop Warner and the Boyz are not tied to the Charlotte Warriors or Port Charlotte Bandits.
Rather, they are a county-wide team featuring a blend of players from both organizations and players from throughout the county and North Port.
“What we wanted was to take the all-stars from Charlotte County and play other all-star programs with the kids,” Trim said. “We didn’t want to be affiliated with Charlotte or Port Charlotte. We wanted to be able to take kids from the whole county.
“The point is, honestly, that it’s more of a come-together as Charlotte County athletes and go compete against athletes throughout the state to se how good we are, how our little county stacks up.”
The results, so far?
The future is bright in Charlotte County.
The 14U team suffered through a rough patch early on in the six-game season, dropping a pair of games to the Palm Beach Garden Gators and Sarasota Devils. They snuck into the six-team playoffs as the last seed and promptly upset top-seeded Venice, 19-6. They will have to duplicate that feat on Saturday after Venice battled back into the picture with a victory over Palm Beach Gardens in an elimination game.
A win Saturday against Venice will mean facing the Fleming Island Dreadnaughts or West Orange Wildcats in Sunday’s championship.
On the 12U side, the Boyz lost 2-0 to the Highlands Chargers in a preseason jamboree and didn’t give up a single point the rest of the season. They had their most recent game against Brandon well in hand when calamity nearly struck.
“Yeah, they caught a pass and we missed a tackle and they took it all the way down to the 3-yard line,” Trim said. “They ran three plays and fumbled at the 1-yard line and we ended up recovering.
“I was more happy as a coach to not give up the points than I was to win the game,” Trim added with a laugh. “I was pumped.”
The 12U Boyz will meet the St. Johns Crusaders (Jacksonville) in Saturday’s semifinal with the Osceola Kowboys or Highlands awaited in a potential Sunday championship game.
Trim said he and Baca are hopeful the Boyz program will continue to grow in coming years. At present, the team rents its equipment from the Charlotte Warriors, but the plan is to one day have all their own equipment.
“Doing a spring program – an all-star program? We’re going to try to continue it for a long time,” Trim said.
The semifinals and finals will be played at the Austin-Tindall Sports Complex in Kissimmee. The 12U will play at 3 p.m. on Saturday while the 14U plays at 5 p.m. Sunday’s championship games are at 2:15 p.m. (14U) and 4:45 p.m. (12U). Third-place games on Sunday are at 1:45 p.m. (12U) and 4:15 p.m. (14U).
