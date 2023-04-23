Boyz1.jpg

Charlotte Boys 12U quarterback John McCullough picks his way through the Boyz 14U defense during a scrimmage Wednesday at Carmalita Park.

 Patrick Obley

Perhaps the reason the Charlotte Boyz 12U eight-man football team haven’t surrendered a point this season has to do with their practices.

Wednesday evening at Carmalita Park, after walking through some plays, the Boyz took on their 14U counterparts in a scrimmage where, for the most part, they were pummeled.


   
