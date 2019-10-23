How QB Rogers has become sneaky good for Pirates

Port Charlotte quarterback Logan Rogers doesn't cast an imposing shadow. He's far from the prototypical 6-foot-2, broad-shouldered passer that can stand tall in the pocket and brush off defenders.
He's 5-foot-7, 155 pounds, but through 18 career games as the Pirate starter, he's been one of the area's best mobile threats.
His not-so-secret weapon? The QB sneak.
"If I see something, I kind of tap one of my linemen," Rogers said. "We've been together for so long we have a connection. We know what we need to get, the offensive line gets the push and I get what I need to get to get the first or a touchdown.
"It's definitely hard, but a yard, maybe even 2 yards, if I have to get it, I feel like I'm gonna get it every time."
.@k1ngb3ar5, who I benched in fantasy, scores his third TD of the game on a QB sneak. I did not expect a shootout.@PCHSPiratesFB 24@CHSTarponFB 207:23 4Q#SunPreps pic.twitter.com/qccxpC8yFs— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) October 19, 2019
The Pirates have used Rogers as their short-yardage battering ram often in the past two seasons and Port Charlotte has gone 14-4 with him at the helm. The junior has 16 rushing touchdowns, nine of which have come this year, and countless third and fourth down conversions.
In two of his biggest wins, Rogers has showcased his knack for falling forward. But it's more than just leaning into a gap.
Against Southeast, the Pirates had multiple attempts at the goal line, opting to send Rogers in for the go-ahead 1-yard score. Against Charlotte three weeks later, Rogers shot to his right, splitting two beefy defensive tackles to secure the lead late.
On the Pirates' next drive, he lunged forward again, this time picking up the game-sealing first down on 4th-and-inches.
"There's a couple things that he knows to look for, which he's gotten really good at looking for," said Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman, who has given Rogers the green light to check into the play.
"The rest is heart. His competitiveness takes over once he sees exactly what he's looking for and that's the reason he's been so successful."
The sneak isn't something that's practiced because it's such a physical play, but the concepts are talked about frequently so when it's called, there's no mishaps.
When his number is called, Rogers gets the credit for reaching the end zone, but there are a lot of factors that play into it. Center Evan Smith has to get the push, Rogers has to read the defensive front and sometimes, the defense just guesses wrong.
"We get the three interior guys and grind it out," Smith said. "We just have to get low when we run the sneaks. I have 100 percent confidence that (Rogers) is scoring when we run it. His running ability is something special, he can get out of trouble."
For opposing coaches, it's hard not to see it coming at this point.
More often than not, the Pirates have opted to use the sneak when needing a yard or less, even though they have 205-pound tailback Ja'Nyrein Washington as well. Even when teams can detect the play, few have been able to stop it. The same is true when he's stretching for a first down.
"It's just a fight in me," Rogers said of his toughness. "I was brought up that way. No matter my size or athletic ability. If I slide or go down, it's not that I'm scared or anything. But I'd rather let you know that I'm coming at you just as much as you're coming at me."
The sneak may be his best play, but Rogers has shown to be versatile as he continues to develop. After making the jump from Pop Warner quarterback to starting on varsity as a sophomore, his throwing ability has emerged, along with the processing of defensive schemes.
He threw for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns to eight interceptions last year and has 912 yards, 9 TDs and 4 INTs so far in 2019. He's also added 357 yards rushing this year.
But around Port Charlotte, he's known more for his toughness and humility.
As a small runner, he gets hits in the mouth multiple times a game by bigger and stronger defenders. Each time, he gets up and gathers the huddle.
It's a similar demeanor after he scores. For him, it's about the team and its success. His humble, blue-collar persona is something he carries with pride and was passed down from his parents.
"I can't thank them enough," Rogers said. "Growing up it was always yes sir, no ma'am. No one likes a cocky person. As good as I am, it can be taken away from me any day. At the end of the day, it's only right to be humble."
