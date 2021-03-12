North Port High football coach Billy Huthman announced his resignation from his position on Friday afternoon — one year into his second stint leading the team.
Huthman, who resigned for “personal reasons,” was hired on Dec. 26, 2019 to replace Brian Hatler, who coached the team from 2015-19. Huthman will remain in his position as a physical education teacher with the school.
Bobcats athletic director Tony Miller said the search for a new coach would begin immediately.
“He’s going through some stuff right now, and he needs some time to get right,” Miller said.
Huthman originally coached with the Bobcats as an offensive coordinator under former head coach Matt Pryer before he took over the program in the 2013 season, going 3-6. However, Huthman was unable to secure a full-time teaching position, and he did not want to stay on as a long-term substitute.
Now, North Port will seek its eighth head football coach — sixth since 2012.
“My goal is to hire the person who will still be the head coach when I retire,” Miller said. “We had a good group of candidates (when Huthman was hired in 2019). Everyone who we interviewed wound up becoming a head coach somewhere. Billy won them over.
“Now, looking back on it, it’s like, ‘Did we miss something?’”
Miller said the school will work quickly to hire a replacement, with a deadline for applications set for Friday, March 26. The goal is to have the new coach hired by the time spring football begins.
“Hopefully we find someone who can come in here and get our kids excited, get our school excited and get our community excited,” Miller said.
“We know what we’re looking for. It’s just unfortunate that we have to go through it again.”
