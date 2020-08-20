ENGLEWOOD — When you witness a miracle, it’s easy to believe that anything is possible.
For Lemon Bay volleyball player Presley Engelauf, that miracle came in the form of a younger sister who overcame nearly impossible odds.
Reagan Engelauf, now 10 years old, was born with spina bifida, a condition in which her spine and nerves were left exposed. Doctors performed emergency surgery, but still expected her to have limited mobility at best, her mother Jennifer said.
Though Reagan isn’t without some minor health issues, she’s pushed through them to become a promising softball and volleyball player and wastes no opportunity to remind her older sister about it.
“If you get beat by your 10-year-old little sister at 15, that’s embarrassing, for one,” Engelauf said. “Even though volleyball isn’t her sport, she pushes me every day. She tells me every time we play, ‘I’m gonna be better than you, Presley. I’m gonna beat you at your age. I’m gonna make varsity and I’m gonna start.’
“She has that little sister mindset where she wants to beat me. And that forces me to have that same mindset, like, ‘Oh my goodness, I can’t let her beat me.’”
For Engelauf, that rivalry with her younger sister has motivated her to become what Lemon Bay volleyball coach Pat Auer calls the future of the team.
The sophomore didn’t initially make the starting lineup last year — with two senior middle hitters in front of her — but an early-season injury to Abby Turner opened up a spot.
The 5-foot-11 middle hitter thrived in a starting role, finishing with the fourth-most kills and second-most blocks as Lemon Bay finished 11-14, losing 3-0 to LaBelle in the district championship.
This season, however, Engelauf isn’t expected to be just a fill-in starter.
“At the beginning of the season, we asked her what position she wanted to play,” Auer said. “We told her, ‘Wherever you want to play, we’re going to build the program around you.’ We kind of left it up to her, and she wants to be in the middle.
“She’s improved so much from last year and she helps everyone else whenever she can. She has everything you want out of a player.”
A gymnast for 10 years, Engelauf was outgrowing the sport in middle school, and her parents suggested she try volleyball. She didn’t find immediate success.
“In seventh grade, I don’t know that anyone’s ever been worse,” Engelauf said of her initial struggles.
Eventually as she grew and was able to hit the ball over the net, Engelauf fell in love with the sport. She said she takes every opportunity to play, whether it be indoors, at the beach, or in her backyard, nearly every day with Reagan.
“They’re super close,” Jennifer Engelauf said of her two daughters. “We’re a military family, so we’ve moved around a lot, but they’ve always had each other for competition. I think knowing that your 10-year-old little sister wants to destroy you every chance she can definitely lights a fire under Presley.
“We have a court in our backyard and the two of them go out there for hours slamming balls at each other.”
Engelauf also plays softball and runs track for Lemon Bay, but volleyball remains her passion. She’s dead-set on playing in college one day, although she knows there won’t be many opportunities in the sport past that point. After college, she’s hoping to get into the field of youth health and fitness — another inspiration from her younger sister.
But for now, she hopes to win the district tournament and make the regional tournament, with an eye on making it to states one day. Though it may take some encouragement and fire, Engelauf has learned what it takes to push people to their fullest potential.
“I feel like last year the team wanted to do well, but we didn’t have the passion to go as far as I want,” she said. “I want people to believe that I helped them want to win, pushed them to go to states, to do well and keep doing well.
“I want to be able to say that I helped Lemon Bay volleyball be something special. I don’t want this to be just another team. I want it to be the best team Lemon Bay’s ever had.”
