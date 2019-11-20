Toby Amaral, father of Charlotte High kicker Tyler Amaral, can recall watching his then 4-year-old son kick a soccer ball back and forth across the living room.
Since then, he's watched countless soccer games and seen his son's recent football career blossom. Just before the Tarpons' regional semifinal matchup with then-undefeated Lake Gibson, Amaral received a text from his dad saying, "You're gonna kick a game-winner tonight."
He proved to prophetic.
As a sophomore in just his first year as the Tarpons' kicker, Amaral went 7 for 7 on the night, including four overtime kicks in a 45-42 win that set up this week's regional championship with Palmetto.
When it came down to a 20-yard, game-winning kick in the fourth overtime, Toby was the nervous one.
As the younger Amaral took his steps and set up for the kick, the kicker was calm. Up in the stands, his father stood tense, waiting and hoping.
The kick split the uprights, sending the team and stands into a wild celebration. Players ran on to the field and piled on Amaral, who became an instant celebrity on one swing of his leg.
"It was suffocating, I didn't like it," Amaral said of the dog pile. "It was probably the most intense game I've ever played in. That final kick, if I missed it we would've kept playing, but if I made it I was gonna be the hero. (At school on Monday) everyone was hyping me up because of the kick, it felt good."
Up in the bleachers, Toby was beside himself.
"I was just jumping up and down, screaming," Toby said. "I knew it was gonna happen one game this season. I still watch it. I've probably watched it about 15 times today. How cool and collected he is blows me away. It just doesn't phase him. It's always been that way."
Though the final kick was the one that will be remembered, the second overtime kick was one that had Amaral most nervous, and it almost cost him his heroic moment.
After the Tarpons were saved from defeat on a false start call that blew a botched two-point conversion dead, Amaral said he kicked too low on the ball, causing it to skim over the crossbar with only a foot or so to spare.
"That one was like, if I missed it, we were done," Amaral said. "That was kind of scary. I chipped it and it barely went in."
On the third kick, the snap came at holder John Busha too low, which caused a hitch in the routine, but Amaral stayed focused and was able to knock it through from the left hash to force the final overtime. There, a Tai'viahn Kelly interception set him up for glory.
Pressure doesn't seem to get to Amaral, who is 8 of 11 on field goal attempts and 25 of 26 on extra point attempts.
In his first start for the varsity soccer team after getting called up from JV last season, Amaral netted the game-winning goal on a header. He's had ice in his veins and long-snapper Jake Sheets has had a front row seat.
"To come after Kenny (Scribner) and produce like he has, it's been amazing to have someone you can rely on," Sheets said. "There's no guess, you know he's gonna put it through the uprights."
But it's not just his place kicking ability, though that gets recognition. Amaral is also a standout punter and has gotten the Tarpons out of some tough spots in big games.
Against Fort Myers, Amaral booted a 61 yarder downed at the 7-yard line while averaging 42.5 yards per punt that night. Two weeks ago against Westwood, he hit a 57-yard punt in the rain from his own end zone to give Charlotte some breathing room.
Having Amaral has given coach Binky Waldrop piece of mind, knowing he won't have to worry about the kicking game for the next two years.
"I've been on the other side of those punts where you think you're getting the ball back and then you watch it go saying jeez, are you kidding me?" Waldrop said. "He's smart. He plays soccer, he knows how to kick a ball. He has the chance to be pretty special."
