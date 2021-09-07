ARCADIA – For Imagine, it was one to grow on. For DeSoto County, it will be remembered as one that got away.
In a streaky match for both sides, Imagine outlasted DeSoto County 25-22, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21 on Tuesday night in the Sharks’ first non-tournament regular season match.
“It hurts in that with more consistent play, we could have won that game,” DeSoto County coach Dave Bremer said.
The Bulldogs were without middle hitter Reagan Hancock, who is out indefinitely with an injured knee. The team did welcome back fellow hitter Fayth Rackeweg, but it took the Bulldogs some time to find a rhythm. When they did, it didn’t last long.
“I feel pretty confident (Hancock) would have made a difference with that,” Bremer said. “Some of it though was the same old, same old – the defense and passing would look great for three minutes and then go sour for three minutes.”
The Sharks (4-3) brought some heavy hitting to the court in the form of Serena Kohler, Summer Kohler and Tyler Evans. For a time, they had the Bulldogs on their heels. Imagine entered the night after going 3-3 in a national tournament over Labor Day weekend in Orlando.
“Several players have stepped into new roles and just embraced the opportunity,” Imagine coach Dave Kohler said. “The biggest thing about this team is the grit and heart that they show. The six games we played in Orlando, we fought every point, win, lose, or draw.
“Tonight we were quiet for a little bit; we kind of lost that fight,” he continued. “But we found it toward the end and it makes a difference. We’re a really tough team when we’re communicating and fighting.”
Imagine took the first eight points of the match and led 15-5 only to see the Bulldogs (2-2) storm back for a 20-19 lead. Alexxa Davis rallied Imagine with some strong serving to close out the first set.
The second set was a photo negative of the first as DeSoto jumped out to the lead and maintained it until Imagine stormed back for the win, but the Bulldogs stepped on the gas pedal and took the third set in dominant fashion to extend the match.
“(DeSoto is) a good serving team,” Kohler said. “To come in here and play a team like that, you’ve got to be on in all parts of your game. We kind of had an edge on them in the beginning, but then they started to find their comfort zone, which made us retreat a little bit.”
In the fourth set, everything seemingly was coming together for the Bulldogs as Taylor Shaver was finding her range at the net and Brooke Zolkos’ all-around play was bolstering both the offense and defense. Zeri Tyler was also providing blocks, but Imagine’s defense firmed up and Evans, in particular, delivered some huge hits, including the eventual match-winner.
Serena Kohler had a season-high 15 kills to go with four blocks. Evans had a strong all around game with 14 assists, 4 aces and 9 kills.
“Ball placement for my hitters – we’ve got to work on it,” Bremer said. “It appears to me that sometimes we just pound everything and they get used to it when a little soft thing would work for us a little more.”
Next up for DeSoto County is a home date with Lemon Bay. Imagine will then join DeSoto at the Gene Gorman Classic at Charlotte on Friday and Saturday.
