As some teams cancel games due to restrictions around the coronavirus, the Venice High football team continues to rework its schedule.

Originally scheduled to host Vero Beach on Sept. 4 — the first day of the regular season — the Indians will now host national powerhouse IMG Academy.

Venice coach John Peacock revealed the matchup in a tweet on Monday evening. The two teams have played each other twice before — with IMG winning 38-12 in 2017 and 46-7 in 2019.

This announcement comes three days after Peacock said his team will be hosting Palmetto on Oct. 23.

