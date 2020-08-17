As some teams cancel games due to restrictions around the coronavirus, the Venice High football team continues to rework its schedule.
Originally scheduled to host Vero Beach on Sept. 4 — the first day of the regular season — the Indians will now host national powerhouse IMG Academy.
Venice coach John Peacock revealed the matchup in a tweet on Monday evening. The two teams have played each other twice before — with IMG winning 38-12 in 2017 and 46-7 in 2019.
This announcement comes three days after Peacock said his team will be hosting Palmetto on Oct. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.