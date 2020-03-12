As the spread of coronavirus continues to impact the sporting world, effects of the outbreak are beginning to be felt in local high school athletics.
The Florida High School Athletic Association addressed the issue Thursday, issuing a release that stated “schools and school district should continue to follow state and local health department advisories,” when it comes to athletic events.
At this time, there are no plans to cancel or postpone the state championship events for spring sports, according to the FHSAA release.
Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for limiting unnecessary travel, the FHSAA also stated that all upcoming meetings will be held vis teleconference.
Locally, the school district of Manatee County announced on Thursday morning that it will be suspending all athletic events (home or away) until March 23 to limit possible exposure to the virus.
Later in the afternoon, Lee County announced it would restricting participation in large scale events such as tournaments and track meets.
No cancellations or postponements have been announced yet for Sarasota or Charlotte County schools.
