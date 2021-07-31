On June 30, the NCAA surrendered to a recent Supreme Court ruling and threw open its doors to Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) endorsement deals for student-athletes.
It didn’t take long before six-figure pay days began rolling in.
It took even less time for the first ripples from those pay days to wash over high school shores.
Consider:
• San Diego high school basketball phenom Mikey Williams, a junior, signed with Excel Sports Management as an NIL client. In the process, he transferred from a public school in San Ysidro to private Lake Norman Christian in North Carolina.
• Quinn Ewers, an 5-star prep quarterback out of Texas who is committed to Ohio State, is mulling a way to forego his senior season at Southlake Carroll in order to start cashing in on NIL endorsements.
In each instance, the players are trying to maneuver around ironclad high school athletic association language that strictly prohibits any monetization. Unfortunately, those bylaws might not be enough to stop an exodus of the nation’s top high school talent to alternative outlets as time goes on.
The snag comes in the form of murky language in the NCAA’s guidance. The fear is student-athletes could unintentionally forfeit their high school eligibility if they read the NCAA decision in a certain way.
It’s an issue Dr. Karissa Niehoff, the executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) addressed this past week.
“While an NCAA Q&A on NIL notes that ‘NIL opportunities may not be used as a recruiting inducement or as a substitute for pay-for-play,’ it also states that ‘prospective student-athletes may engage in the same types of NIL opportunities available to current student-athletes under the interim policy without impacting their NCAA eligibility,’” Niehoff wrote.
“This is disturbing and contradictory information,” she explained. “Although this would not impact a current (high school) student’s NCAA eligibility, the athlete would be ineligible through his or her own state high school association. And we would suggest that high school students participating in out-of-school programs must not be allowed to benefit from NIL.”
FHSAA executive director George Tomyn issued his own statement on the matter around the same time as the NCAA’s decision.
“As we prepare for the upcoming school year, please be reminded that there has been no change to the FHSAA Bylaw regarding amateur status,” Tomyn said in a release. “A student participating for a FHSAA member school who capitalizes on his/her athletic fame by receiving money or gifts of a monetary nature will forfeit his/her amateur status and eligibility in a sport for one year.”
NIL is already proving to be a powerful recruiting tool in appearance, if not application. Numerous college coaches have already touted the money-making potential their programs offer on name alone.
Port Charlotte High rising senior Alex Perry recently said NIL was mentioned on his visit to Purdue, a Big Ten Conference school.
“Purdue definitely talked to me a little bit about it, but no other college has really gone into it very deep,” he said. “It’s definitely something I think about, though. Since I was a kid, I wanted to go to one of the biggest colleges. That’s the goal, to go to one of the Power-5 conferences and blow up and hopefully the name-image-likeness comes with that stuff.”
The Venice High football program is no stranger to elite recruiting. This year is no exception. Junior Damon Wilson, a 6-4, 230-pound edge rusher, is receiving interest from Alabama, Clemson and Florida. Fellow junior Elliot Washington, a corner, is hearing from Arkansas, Florida and Florida State.
Venice coach John Peacock said he does not believe — at the moment — NIL’s lure is strong enough to become a widespread issue for high schools.
“I haven’t paid a whole lot of attention to it; I don’t know if there will be any effect on high school,” he said. “I think obviously when you get national recruits like Elliot and Damon, that might be something they want to think about. It’s the ability to put some money in their pocket, but I don’t know other than that, how it would affect our program or anyone else.”
Charlotte High athletic director Brian Nolan said he understood and even supported the notion of stipends for college student-athletes. The potential Wild West future hinted at just 31 days into the NIL era has given him pause and he fears its trickle-down effects.
“I think kids are going to start thinking they can cash in, but are they really going to cash in?” Nolan said. “It’s that false sense of security. I’m just glad I’m on the latter end of my career (rather) than the beginning. From 1980 when I started to now, it’s just so different. A lot of it is better, but a lot of it’s not.”
Nolan also mentioned the dangers to teams and programs as NIL inequality gradually rears its head.
“For the individual, sure, there’s going to be a lot of positives,” he said. “A quarterback making a million dollars while and offensive lineman making nothing, though? I don’t see any positives coming out of that, but, hey, the train has left the station.”
As she closed her address on the matter, Niehoff touched on the same issue as Nolan and ended the thought on a grim note.
“These two worlds cannot co-exist,” she said. “The high school environment will be compromised.”
