This high school spring season was unlike any we've seen before. The softball season was cut short due to COVID-19 concerns after just a third of the season for most teams.
While the Sun Sports staff felt it was inappropriate to name a Player of the Year or a Coach of the Year given the brevity of the season, the athletes still deserve to be recognized for their efforts.
So, rather than naming first and second team All-Area selections, the Sun elected to combine the teams for each individual spring sport and to create one overall All-Area Team as our way of honoring these athletes and, in particular, the seniors who missed out on their last chance to compete at the high school level.
Venice and Charlotte jumped out as early front runners for a potential deep run, but were unable to realize that potential.
Players such as Kayleigh Roper and Alyssa Opsahl were beginning to hit their stride, Lemon Bay's Bailey Grossenbacher was already breaking records in the young season.
It was a unfortunate ending to what could've been a special season. But rather than dwell on it, let's celebrate the feats they accomplished with the Sun Preps All-Area Softball Team:
Bailey Grossenbacher, OF, Lemon Bay
Grossenbacher is the two-time defending Sun Player of the Year and has continued to refine her game. Already signed to play at Florida International next season, Grossenbacher didn't get complacent as a senior. In eight games, she was batting .565 with 15 RBIs and three home runs to just three strikeouts. With a two home run effort against Community Christian, Grossenbacher broke the school record with her 17th career dinger.
“Bailey has been outstanding for our program for four straight years," Lemon Bay coach Kim Pinkham said. "We are proud of her and excited as she will continue to represent Lemon Bay well at the collegiate level.”
Kayleigh Roper, OF, Venice
Roper, a Michigan State commit, is one of the top hitters in the area. She had one of the hotter starts to the season as a junior, hitting .424 with 14 RBIs in 10 games. She helped key a win against Charlotte early in the year with a 4-for-4 performance with three RBIs. She is a consistent threat on offense and was part of a young core for Venice.
"We have some very talented hitters, but everyone knows our lineup is based around Kayleigh Roper being the heart of our lineup," Venice coach Steve Constentino said.
Alyssa Opsahl, INF, Charlotte
Known for her instinctive play at third base, Opsahl has been just as important for the Lady Tarpons on defense as her clutch hits are on offense. Opsahl had a slow start to the year at the plate, but began to regain her typical form before the shutdown. She finished batting .417 with five RBIs.
“She’s a core ball player for us,” coach Greg Higgins said. “She’s has added the ambition to learn the game more. She’s just a baller. She’s the type of player when you need something, she steps up and gets it.”
Karsyn Rutherford, P, Venice
While the hitters took care of business at the plate, Rutherford made it tough sledding for opposing players. She went 8-1 in 10 appearances with a 1.50 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, striking out 31 batters.
Laci Hendrickson, P, Charlotte
Charlotte proved it could hang around with the country's No. 1 team in Lakewood Ranch and Hendrickson was a key part. In their first meeting, she held the Lady Mustangs, who average 10-plus runs per game, to just six hits and four runs. She went 4-3 in seven appearances on the year.
Ella Kraszewski, P, Lemon Bay
Kraszewski may have taken some lumps early in the year in the circle, but her bat was on fire. She hit .400 with 11 RBIs, two triples and a homer behind the plate. She also had a 2.17 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 45 innings pitched.
Desarae Omar, P, DeSoto County
Omar capped her career by helping DeSoto to an 8-3 record. One of her best games in the circle came against one of the top teams on their schedule. She pitched a four-hit, six-strikeout complete game against the Lady Mantas to hold on for 1-0 win.
Kaitlyn Gaskell, C, Lemon Bay
A senior move-in this year, Gaskell's skills behind the plate allowed Lemon Bay to move Christain Chandler to a new position, which made for a versatile lineup. Gaskell hit .320 and scored five runs.
Faith Brown, C, Charlotte
New to the lineup this year, Brown was a crucial part of the Lady Tarpons early success. Just a freshman, Brown was strong behind the plate with 40 putouts and a 97.7 fielding percentage. She also added three RBIs on offense.
Kassidy Hopper, INF, Charlotte
Hopper followed up a strong freshman season with another hot start. Along with a perfect fielding percentage, she stole three bases with four RBIs while batting .286. She drove in 10 runs as a freshman.
Mickey Coslor, INF, Port Charlotte
One of a few freshmen on the team, Coslor was a bright spot for the Lady Pirates. She hit .524 on the year and went 11-for-11 on stolen base attempts while adding six walks.
Christain Chandler, INF, Lemon Bay
Making the move out from behind the plate and over to shortstop, Chastain had another strong season. She hit .458 with a home run and five RBIs as a senior.
Megan Hanley, OF, Venice
Hanley was part of a trio of juniors that drove the Venice offense. She hit .382 with 11 runs scored on the year and also had a perfect fielding percentage with 18 putouts.
Kyrsten Shaw, OF, Charlotte
Shaw held things down in center field for the Lady Tarpons as one of the senior leaders on the team. She led Charlotte in batting percentage (.478) and stolen bases (5) in eight games. She added five RBIs as well.
Bri O’Connell, OF, Venice
Another threat in the Lady Indians' offensive juggernaut, O'Connell finished second on the team with 11 RBIs while hitting .385 on the year. She led the team in walks drawn with seven.
Savannah Jacobs, UTL, Charlotte
Jacobs was having a career year as a junior. She was batting .409 with nine RBIs with two triples in the first eight games. She went 4 for 9 with nine RBIs during a three-game stretch, highlighted by a bases-loaded triple against Mariner. She also had a perfect fielding percentage in 12 chances.
Micaela Hartman, UTL, Venice
Hartman was second only to Roper in batting percentage, hitting .400 with nine runs scored as a sophomore. She had three doubles and a triple. Hartman was also a valuable arm out of the bullpen -- owning a 2.86 ERA in 14 2/3 innings.
Ashley Nelson, UTL, North Port
Nelson was a consistent threat for the Lady Bobcats. In the five games listed online (one game is missing), Nelson hit .411 with five RBIs.
