VENICE — Myles Weston has been dreaming of playing college football for a Division-I university since he started playing Pop Warner.
This year, however, it hasn’t been as easy for the Venice High rising-senior, or any other players, to earn looks from recruiters. The NCAA Division-I council extended the recruiting dead period through May earlier this year to limit in-person contact during the pandemic.
For athletes like Weston, who entered the spring without a Division-I offer, that means going the extra mile to be noticed is more important than ever before.
That’s why Weston found himself staying late after a practice this week catching passes from 2020 quarterback Colin Blazek while student assistant Kole Schaeffer recorded on a camcorder and coaches John Peacock and Brian Hatler issued instructions.
“Back pedal and when (Blazek) shows you his shoulders, that’s when you go for the ball,” Peacock told Weston.
“I need more explosion,” he added after one take.
Peacock, who has been coaching at Venice since 1999, has learned how to help his players be noticed by the college football teams of their dreams.
This spring, seven of his players -- Weston, Jayshon Platt, Omari Hayes, Da'Marion Escort, David Raney, Damon Wilson and Elliot Washington -- have been offered by several different Division-I universities and he said he expects more to come after Friday’s spring game.
In the Sun’s coverage area — from Venice to Punta Gorda — there is only one other player, Port Charlotte receiver/cornerback Alex Perry (offers from Purdue and Old Dominion), who has earned a Division-I offer this spring.
“I’ve got to make phone calls, emails,” Peacock said. “Actually, Kole, our student assistant, he’s gone through and gotten every email of the contacts for each Division-I school and each Division-II school, and we’re sending stuff out.
“You would never have to do this but this year is a little different. They need to see the players in action.”
Raney, an offensive lineman, expressed an interest in playing for Navy to Peacock, and within a few weeks the rising-senior was verbally committed to the program.
As an added bonus, four of his teammates — including Weston — earned an offer, too.
“Navy is where Raney wants to go, so that’s the initial conversation I made for him,” Peacock said. “Then it was, ‘Hey, who else do you have who has good grades? Well, we have two kids who are IB (international baccalaureate) in Myles and Omari. Platt has great grades and DJ (Escort) has great grades. So that’s an easy sell.
“But it’s very frustrating because if you don’t have a cell number, it’s very hard to get ahold of these guys. You can imagine how many parents would call up or email a university saying, ’Look at my kid,’ if they could.”
Peacock has taken to Twitter asking for cell numbers of coaches, including a brief tirade at the University of Alabama.
“Been trying to get a hold of someone @AlabamaFTBL for the last 8 months,” Peacock wrote. “Called the FB office. Emailed the coaches, tweeted @ the coaches sent DM’s to the coaches, text the coaches and still no reply. I can’t wait to tell Nick about this. #MISSINGOUT"
One week later — perhaps as a coincidence — rising-junior defensive end Damon Wilson announced he had received a verbal offer from the Crimson Tide.
“Alabama was a really big jump from where I was at,” said Wilson, who has also received offers from Florida, Miami, Florida State, Arizona State, West Virginia and UCF this spring. “I think coach Peacock did some work behind the scenes and got me an offer from them.
“I talked with coach (Robert) Gillespie and I’ve spoken with him a few times. Coach (Nick) Saban projects me as an outside linebacker.”
It hasn’t been just Wilson who’s received attention from big-time schools, either. Rising-junior cornerback Elliot Washington has been offered by Ohio State, Florida, Florida State and Georgia, among several others this spring.
And for players like Weston, who is playing cornerback this year, there’s always the chance he impresses someone checking in on Wilson or Washington.
“Both (Wilson and Washington) are on defense, so if someone is looking at our tape they could see me or someone else on defense stick out and think, ‘Oh, he’s a baller,’” Weston said.
“That’s why I’m excited for this year.”
