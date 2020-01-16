Coach John Flynn didn’t want to take any chances against Imagine School on Thursday night given the way the Venice boys basketball team’s season has been going.
Though the Sharks (2-10) didn’t pose much of a threat to Venice (7-10), the Indians have lost seven of their past eight games and wanted to ensure another win didn’t elude them.
Venice opened the game with a full-court press that caused 14 first-quarter turnovers as it stormed out to a 26-5 lead on the way to a 72-29 win at the TeePee.
“We wanted to go after them right away,” Flynn said of putting a full-court press on Imagine to open the game. “We had some tape on them and we knew they weren’t really strong handling the ball. So I wanted to set the tone right away.
“Sometimes when you give teams like that a breather they can score some points. With my luck they would have gone up by 10 or something. I didn’t want to ruin it.”
Though some regulars like Vince Marino and Tristan Burroughs started the game, they soon went to the bench to get other players some valuable minutes. Marino scored the Indians’ first 7 points with two steals in the opening minute and change, before being replaced.
Malachi Wideman sat the entire first half for an undisclosed reason — for the second time in two games — but played the entire third quarter before sitting back down for the fourth.
With Sharks’ starting point guard C.J. Morris out with a concussion he suffered last week and two other Sharks players getting in early foul trouble, Imagine couldn’t generate any offense as Venice went on its run.
It took just over seven minutes before Imagine could make its first field goal of the game, putting the Sharks down, 20-5, and in too big of a hole to climb out of against the Indians.
“It’s our M.O., we start slow all the time,” Imagine School coach Zach Moore said. “I know the scoreboard doesn’t look great, but the guys jelled together, they played real hard and they never gave up. I just think offensively we didn’t have the guys to get the job done tonight.”
While the result of the game was essentially in hand before the opening tip-off, the blowout win provided an opportunity to some of Venice’s players who typically see little-to-no time on the court.
Sophomore Martin Ramos took advantage of his time, scoring 12 points and grabbing three steals as he played nearly three full quarters. Ramos, who is also a starting linebacker for the football team, said he was pleased with what was his best night as an Indian yet.
“I haven’t really gotten much time to show what I can do outside of practice,” Ramos said. “Coach just told me that I have to keep working harder for that and I got the opportunity today. I played pretty good tonight, but I could have been better. My shot was a little off. I was kind of nervous at first, but after my first couple of shots I was like, ‘Oh, I can hit these.’”
Following the rough first quarter for Imagine, the Sharks couldn’t cut the deficit to less than 20 points for the remainder of the game. A running clock was enacted with roughly seven minutes to go as Venice extended the lead to 35 points.
Along with Ramos, Connor Flynn scored 10 points, Burroughs scored 10, Brian Boucher scored 8 and K.J. Slaton added 6.
“We needed some of our other guys to get minutes today,” Flynn said. “I knew there would be some games where they could play, and tonight was one of those nights.
“There was no sense putting anyone else out there. We didn’t want to get anyone hurt. We’ve got a lot of basketball ahead of us.”
