After losing six straight games dating back to the City of Palms Classic on Dec. 23, the Venice boys basketball team was in desperate need of a win entering Tuesday night at Cardinal Mooney High School.
The Indians took the lead in the opening minute and led by as much as 17 in the third quarter, but made too many mistakes down the stretch as the Cougars stole the lead in the final 30 seconds to hang on for a 56-54 win.
Despite having its deepest and most talented roster in years, the Indians have been unable to close out games. Just like the first game of the losing streak when they blew a 19-point third quarter lead to Lehigh, they couldn’t come up with the plays they needed to hold off Cardinal Mooney’s late charge.
“They play as hard as they can play and we just can’t get it to go our way,” Venice coach John Flynn said. “All of a sudden they come down and hit a couple of 3’s and we miss a dunk.
“We should probably have seven more wins. We’re running the same things and doing the same stuff that gets us a 20-point lead, but it just starts going away. I don’t know what it is.”
Venice (5-10) took control of the game early with good shooting and a couple of jaw-dropping dunks from Malachi Wideman (21 points) — including an alley oop slam in which his head appeared to rise above the rim.
At halftime, the Indians had four players with at least seven points and had built themselves a 38-25 lead. Venice then went on a 7-0 run to open the third quarter — looking like it would pull away. However, foul after foul sent Cardinal Mooney to the free-throw line nine times, allowing the Cougars to hang in the game.
In the fourth quarter, those mistakes only compounded as Venice turned the ball over seven times and allowed nine more shots from the free-throw line.
Cardinal Mooney cut the deficit to five points with just under seven minutes to go and went back-and-forth with Venice the rest of the way — until the final minute when it pulled away on a pair of layups and made four free-throws.
“I think their mentality changes,” Flynn said of the late-game collapses. “They’re playing not to lose rather than playing to win the game. I don’t even know what to say. They need a win so bad.”
Even with the loss, the Indians have reason to remain optimistic about their season. Five of the team’s remaining nine games come against teams with losing records, giving them some time to get back on the right track before playoffs begin in February.
“I think it’s a mentality thing,” senior guard Vince Marino said. “We can’t come out and get comfortable. We have to keep the pedal on them when we have a lead. We can’t be happy with a lead like that.
“It’s definitely frustrating, but we can’t let it get to our heads because we still have a lot of basketball to play.”
