ARCADIA — When DeSoto County boys basketball coach Darrell Nicklow woke up on Tuesday morning he was expecting to compete against Venice with his full complement of players.
Instead, he learned that star guards Ethan Redden (illness) and Nazir Gilchrist (grades) wouldn’t be able to play against the Indians — with Gilchrist out for the rest of the season.
The Indians took advantage of the depleted Bulldogs, forcing a running clock in the fourth quarter en route to an 88-44 win at DeSoto County High School.
“It was tough, but I loved the fight from my kids, especially Gershon Galloway who’s just a sophomore,” Nicklow said. “He played real well. The future is bright.
“So we’ll take one on the chin to a very scrappy Venice team.”
The absences of Redden (10 points per game) and Gilchrist (14.3 points per game) were apparent from the jump as Venice (8-7) got out to a quick 11-2 lead that ballooned to 30-11 after one quarter — as DeSoto County committed 10 first-quarter turnovers.
The Indians’ typical stars such as Jayshon Platt (24 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals) and Myles Weston (14 points) produced, but they also got to see what the second unit could do as the lead grew.
“I actually thought it would be a better game,” Venice coach Mike Montgomery said. “I told the kids, ‘This isn’t going to be a cakewalk. You’re gonna have to play.’ But then I realized they were missing some guys.
“Jay and Myles are always gonna be tough to guard, and tonight they did a good job of penetrating and getting to the open guys. I thought Matty (Couturier) did a great job. His intensity was really good. Quinnton (Gibson) played a great game. Probably one of the best games he’s played.”
Couturier (11 points, 2 steals), Gibson (7 points), Ryan Szablowski (6 points, 4 rebounds) and Brian Boucher (5 points) each contributed as Venice kept the Bulldogs at arms’ length all night.
It wasn’t all bad news for DeSoto, however.
Junior small forward Jahemiun Hillard and Galloway, a point guard, saw more minutes than usual as they helped fill in for their missing teammates. Despite the slow start, each had their moments.
Hillard (17 points) made three 3-pointers as he helped stave off a running clock and Galloway had seven points and three steals as he pestered Venice’s guards.
But no matter what DeSoto County did, it wasn’t enough to replace its two stars at a moment’s notice.
“Hey, life must go on,” Nicklow said of the losses of Redden and Gilchrist. “We still have to play the games in front of us. It’s gonna be tough from here on out, but I’m up for the challenge.
“You just gotta let them play. They’re gonna make mistakes. I just try to keep them grounded and keep them focused. We have practice tomorrow and play again on Friday, so that’s what I’m looking forward to.”
