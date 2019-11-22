Malachi Wideman has been busy on the football field for Venice High this fall as the team’s leading receiver, but when he transferred in from Riverview on Aug. 8, his arrival turned the Indians basketball team into instant contenders.
Though Wideman is still playing in the football playoffs, when the season ends he will join the basketball team along with four other football players — Thomas Shrader, Myles Weston, Jayshon Platt and Martin Ramos.
Last season, Wideman averaged 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Rams and earned a commitment to Florida State University.
Adding five athletic football players to a roster that already saw some early success in the preseason has coach John Flynn and his players excited for what’s to come.
“When that all happened, everything changed,” Flynn said of Wideman’s transfer. “The urgency changed. You could see it in the guys’ faces. They had that work ethic of coming in early and on the weekends. There wasn’t much of that last year.
“I’m really excited about it because it already seems to be meshing together and then you throw in guys like Mal and Thomas Shrader, now you have some rotation and you can get guys in and out.”
The Indians lost to a tough Elevation Prep team and beat DeSoto, 47-44, in the preseason shootout at Lemon Bay. Fortunately for the Indians, they won’t have to go too long without their reinforcements arriving, as they play just one regular season game — at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal on Nov. 27 — before Dec. 4.
Along with the football players new to the varsity team this season, Venice also returns a handful of playmakers from last season.
Though All-Area player Chason Rockymore has graduated, impact players such as Vince Marino, Christian Rodriguez and Connor Flynn all return along with junior Tristan Burroughs, who has drawn high praise in preseason.
“Tristan Burroughs has come a long way,” senior guard Vince Marino said. “He put in a lot of work with me. He’s got his balance down, he’s working on his shot and finishing. He’s doing really well.”
The Indians will boast one of their most talent-filled rosters in recent seasons, but they’ll need it as they move into one of the toughest districts in the area this year.
They’ll have to contend with Charlotte (22-8), Fort Myers (23-6) and Braden River (16-9) for a district title and for spots in the regional playoffs.
Venice will get an early look at just how good it is this season as the team will play in the City of Palms Classic — one of the nation’s top high school tournaments — on Dec. 14.
“Never in this school’s history have we ever gone there,” Flynn said of the City of Palms. “We know why we’re going there, but that’s OK. If that’s the opportunity to go down there and try to do something, then let’s do it. We have one of the best players in the south and if that gets us into the tournament, that gives the rest of the kids some experience and exposure.”
Even with all of the new additions to be excited about, the Indians are most looking forward to their newfound teamwork and chemistry that they’ve focused on this offseason.
With a deep roster in a tough district, they know there will be several times throughout the year where they’ll have to lean on each other.
“I think our whole attitude is gonna change,” senior Christian Rodriguez said. “This year, everyone’s on board. Last year there was on-court bickering. There wasn’t a whole lot of good team chemistry. Now everyone is on the same page. We’re all friends.”
