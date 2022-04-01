VENICE — Led by several state champions, the Venice boys weightlifting team won the 3A-District 12 meet Thursday evening at Venice High School.
The Indians, who won with 80 points, beat out second-place Riverview (67) and coasted past North Port (44), Sarasota (13) and Riverdale as it won the championship.
“The improvement from the first meet of the year to now for almost everybody is really remarkable,” Indians coach Clay Burton said. “It’s a testament to how hard they work and how much they sacrifice to be the best weightlifters they can be. That’s the coolest thing for me.”
Fresh off a Sarasota County Championship, too, the Indians will be sending 19 lifters to the regional meet at Haines City High School next Saturday.
Among them are three district champions.
Aiden DeBrun won the 129-pound weight class with a bench press of 195 pounds and a clean and jerk of 165 pounds, beating out teammate Rylan Kriska by a combined 10 pounds.
Logan Ballard won the 199-pound weight class with a bench press of 300 pounds and a clean and jerk of 255 pounds. He tied Nathan Clark of North Port with 550 combined pounds, but won due to weighing less.
George Philip won the 238-pound weight class as he bench pressed 370 pounds and lifted 260 pounds in the clean and jerk — winning by 10 pounds over Ronnie Elkhiatib of North Port.
Along with DeBrun, Ballard and Philip, these 16 lifters will also advance to regionals: Makai Barnard (second in 119lb class), Rylan Kriska (second in 129lb class), Remy Frick (second in 138lb class), Michael Phillips (second in 154lb class), Michael Peavley (second in 183lb class), Mariano Lopez (second in 219lb class), David Raney (second in unlimited class), Jaziah Powell (third in 119lb class), Max Hale (third in 139lb class), Eli Seed (third in 183lb class), Collin Adkins (third in unlimited class), Dominic Cira (fifth in 169lb class), Bradley Marte (sixth in 169lb class), Zach Zapulla (sixth in 219lb class) and Mason Leonard (sixth in 238lb class).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.