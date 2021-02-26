SARASOTA — It started with a pickoff in the first inning after lead off hitter Michael Robertson reached on a single and stole second.
Add that to four errors and a stellar pitching performance by Sarasota’s Conner Whitaker and you know why the Venice Indians fell to the Sarasota Sailors, 2-1, Friday night.
“Whitaker is a tough pitcher who commands the zone and throws strikes,” Indians ahead Coach Craig Faulkner said. “He has three good pitches makes it hard on us.”
Whitaker stymied the Indians all night as he pitched six innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out six.
“He’s always tough for us to hit, but we need to work on the little things that make us Venice Baseball,” Faulkner said. “We need to get bunts down, not miss signs, and move runners over.”
Venice’s first threat came in the top of the third as Marek Houston singled followed by a fielders choice. After a strikeout, Sarasota intentionally walked Robertson. With two outs Whitaker forced another ground out to end the threat.
Sarasota scratched across a run in the bottom of the inning. Garrett Browning singled and was sacrificed to second. After a walk, Faulkner brought in Huston Wynne to replace starter Aiden Beechy.
Wynne forced a ground out before Danny Torrealba singled to drive in Browning.
The Indians tied the game with an unearned run in the top of the fourth. Aidan Corn reached on an error and moved up to second on a balk. After a ground out and strikeout, Connor O’Sullivan singled to put runners on the corners. With two outs, Houston singled to score Corn and tie the game.
The Sailors wasted no time responding. With one out in the bottom of the inning, Houston committed two errors on ground balls. After a ground out to the pitcher, Bradley Ramsden singled to drive in Carson Long.
“We normally play better defense than that and made some uncharacteristic errors,” Faulkner said. “Our pitching has been outstanding and we’ll get those things taken care of.”
Venice has a full week coming up as they face the Riverview Rams before two straight against nationally ranked Tampa Jesuit.
“We’re starting to figure it out,” Faulkner said. “We’re learning and, with the opponents we have coming up, we have to learn in a hurry.”
