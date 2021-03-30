VENICE -- After running off 11 straight victories, including four in a row at a tournament in Ocala this past weekend, Venice High softball coach Steve Constantino wanted to see how his team stacked up against one of the state’s best.
The Lakewood Ranch Mustangs, ranked No. 2 in the nation according to MaxPreps, visited the Indians on Monday night and showed provided an answer as they drubbed the Indians, 11-3.
Constantino was pleased with his team's effort despite the lopsided final score.
“That’s a good team over there, but we kept them on pins and needles the entire game,” Constantino said. “Our girls never quit. It just seemed like every time we got in scoring situations we hit the ball right at somebody.”
After shutting down the Mustangs in the first inning, the Indians took advantage of some sloppy Mustang defense to jump out to a 3-0 lead.
Tatum McGrath and Liv Seibert both reached on errors. Another error by Lakewood Ranch pitcher Olivia Laney allowed McGrath to score. Becka Mellor then doubled to drive in Seibert and a sacrifice fly by Micaela Hartman scored Jordan O’Brien for the Indians.
“We worked on forcing them to play defense and they struggled early,” Constantino said.
The Mustangs responded against Venice pitcher Karsyn Rutherford with two runs in the second inning. Grace Hoagie and Taylor Shepherd led off with singles and after a walk, Faith Ross drove in Hoagie with a sacrifice fly and Olivia Ryan singled in Shepherd.
Lakewood Ranch took the lead with a four-run third and never looked back. Jillian Herbst, Ella Coiner and Kelsey Vogel all singled. A two-run base hit by Hoagie forced Rutherford from the game. Two more ground outs allowed the Mustangs to extend the lead.
Venice was only able to mount an offense in the fourth as Kayleigh Roper singled and Hartman reached on an error. After a flyout, pinch runner Abby Rodriguez Hascall was thrown out trying to reach third to squash the threat.
In the seventh, the Mustangs got a three-run homer from Cassidy McLellan before Venice mounted one final push. The Indians loaded the bases, but Laney retired the next three batters in order to end the game.
“We know what we’re capable of doing and our girls never quit,” Constantino said. “We’re working toward a district championship and that’s why you play games like this, to see where you are.
"If someone told me to choose, I’d take my girls 10 times out of 10. They always keep fighting.”
Venice hosts Sarasota on Wednesday before traveling to Lakewood Ranch next week to face the Mustangs.
