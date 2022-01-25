VENICE — The Venice boys basketball team now hardly resembles the Indians team that beat North Port in mid-December.
The Indians won that game, 49-39, on Dec. 16, and have only gotten better since adding several key players from the school’s state championship football team.
Matched up with the Bobcats again on Tuesday night at the TeePee for Senior Night, the Indians flexed their full lineup for just the sixth time this season — controlling the offensive and defensive tempo on the way to a 74-46 onslaught.
“It was a fun experience. We had a group of guys who all worked hard in the summer together,” senior point guard Isaiah Levine said of playing nearly half the season without starters Jayshon Platt, Myles Weston and Austin Bray, along with a few key bench players, too, like Deylen Platt and Makalynn Clayton. “We expected to win all of those games. We were short-handed, and we worked hard.
“Now, with everyone back, though, you can see it’s a whole different game.”
Levine got the Indians (7-9) going as he buried a pair of 3-pointers right away, finishing the first quarter with 10 points as Venice held a 19-11 lead.
Meanwhile, sophomore forward Elijah Lubsey scored six first-quarter points to keep North Port (10-10) close, but scored just one more point the rest of the way as the Bobcats offense often went long lapses without scoring.
Four other Bobcats — Maxx Huml, Jose Santiago, Joey Rivera and Bradley Miller — added points in the second quarter, but Indians sophomore forward Deylen Platt answered with nine of his team-high 14 points as he helped push Venice out to a 36-25 lead at halftime.
Venice opened the second half with a pair of 3-pointers — from Levine and Jayshon Platt — to push the lead to 42-25 and never looked back.
Rivera gave the Bobcats a late spark as he drained a pair of 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 15 points, but it wasn’t enough.
Once the Indians opened the fourth quarter with a 17-8 run — on buckets from both Platt brothers, Bray, Weston and Shea Cullum — there wasn’t enough time left for the Bobcats to mount a comeback.
“They were exactly what we expected,” Bobcats coach Ryan Power said of the Indians. “Unfortunately, we were missing some guys due to injury and sickness. I think next time, if we’re at full strength, it will be a different story.”
North Port was without senior forward Dylan Almeyda, junior guard Jordan Howell, and junior guard James King in the loss as Rivera was the only Bobcat to eclipse double-digit scoring.
The Indians, however, had nine players register points on the night, including Deylen Platt (14), Levine (13), Cullum (13), Jayshon Platt (12), Bray (9), ending the game with a memorable exclamation point — with 6-foot-8 junior Keegan Burroughs stealing the ball and throwing down a coast-to-coast one-hand slam at the buzzer.
“That’s what it looks like when we have everyone and everyone does what they’re supposed to,” Venice coach Mike Montgomery said. “Tonight, we didn’t settle. We ran the offense. We ran the press correctly. Any good team is gonna take six to seven games to jell. This is our sixth game.
“We’re starting to jell. We’re still not 100 percent, but tonight was a huge difference.”
