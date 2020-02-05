As the ball swished through the net off the hand of Vince Marino from beyond the arc, the standing-room only crowd at Venice High School jumped to its feet with deafening cheers.
The shot brought the Indians within one point of Riverview (20-5) with under a minute to go, giving them a chance to steal their biggest win of the season. But in the end, they came away with a 61-60 loss to the Rams at the TeePee.
Venice (10-14) had been down by three as the clock winded down. After nearly losing the ball, Jayshon Platt passed off to Christian Rodriguez, who took an awkward 3-pointer as the defender closed in.
Tristan Burroughs made a put-back layup off the miss, but the buzzer sounded soon after — leaving the comeback one point short.
“They’ve bought in. They’ve poured their heart into it,” Venice interim coach Mike Montgomery said. “There’s no reason to hold back and they’re giving every ounce of effort. They believe. I don’t have to convince them anymore.
“I said, ‘We’re gonna come out and punch them in the mouth.’ And we came out in the first quarter and punched them in the mouth. They were reeling back and going, ‘Holy crap.’ They didn’t expect that. That’s the thing. People don’t expect us.”
Playing on the same floor in which he made his National Signing Day decision earlier that afternoon, Malachi Wideman nearly brought Venice back from a fourth-quarter deficit.
The 6-foot-5 senior guard finished with 29 points, 11 of which came in the final quarter before he fouled out with 40 seconds to play. “It was all good competitive fun,” said Wideman, who transferred to Venice from Riverview before the school year. “This game doesn’t matter for us as far as what we can still achieve as a team. It’s definitely unfortunate not to win, but it’s always fun seeing some of the guys I grew up with and still play with and train with today.”
Though Venice was trailing for all of the fourth quarter, the Indians had held a lead for much of the game. It took 6:37 of game time before Riverview could make a shot from the field in the opening quarter. By that time, the Indians had already established a 16-4 lead.
Wideman, who took several shots, helped hold off a second quarter charge by the Rams as he swished in a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half — taking a 28-27 lead into halftime.
However, the lead wouldn’t last for long.
Both teams went back-and-forth from there on out, with each side throwing down dunks that sent the crowd into a frenzy.
Eventually, the size and athleticism of Riverview’s Jayven Millien (20 points), David Mazon (16 points), Jon Blanding (11 points) and Jason Jackson (7 points) was too much for Venice to keep up with.
“We got a little worn down,” Montgomery said. “They have really great athletes and honestly, they wore us down with the running. Once we got into where we could go half court, our defensive was phenomenal. In the last three or four minutes, we chipped it away.”
Fortunately for the Indians, the loss does not impact their playoff seeding.
The district playoff schedule was released Wednesday afternoon and Venice will travel to play at Braden River on Monday at 6 p.m. in the district quarterfinals. If it can win that game, the team will play at Charlotte on Wednesday with a spot in the district championship on the line.
“It’s all coming together. You can just feel it. They thought they were gonna win,” Montgomery said of his team. “Even down 8, there was no doom and gloom and there was what, a minute-something left?
“After two weeks I can tell you what kind of heart they have and I knew if they played hard, we’d be in the game. That’s all I can ask.”
