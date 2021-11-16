VENICE — Coming off back-to-back losing seasons with just one playoff win to show for their efforts, the Venice boys soccer team entered last season sick of losing.
The Indians (13-3-2) quickly put those frustrations to rest as they won the majority of their games — including a district championship over North Port — under first-year coach Dave Porvaznik.
“We’re going to continue to keep having fun like we did last year,” Porvaznik said. "The change of culture was important for us, and I’m going to maintain that. We have a lot of young, talented players like we did last year who can fill those voids.
“Knowing that we have just as much potential, if not more, than last year, is nice.”
Many of the players who led Venice last season, like Diego Heredia, Max Mergos, Bima Bagawanta, Joaquin Rueda, Julyan Ormachea, Caleb Davis and Stefan Sinapov, have since graduated. A couple other impact players, like sophomores Reece Adamovsky and Noah Swafford, also didn’t return — opting to play club soccer instead.
It won’t be an entirely new lineup, however, as Matthew Groves, Ben Tary, Luca Rueda and Brendan Reilly have returned while several call-ups from last year’s nearly undefeated JV team will join them.
“I think we’ve gained a lot of new talent this year from the players who have moved up,” junior varsity call-up Austin Wright said. “This year we’re trying to go to states. Watching those guys win districts last year was an eye-opener for us (JV players) because it hadn’t been done in so long.
“We realized we have a chance.”
Venice isn’t shying away from facing opponents in its district.
The Indians played Gulf Coast to a 1-1 draw on Monday to open the season and will play at North Port this Friday, while also playing Sarasota and Riverview later this season, along with some other area contenders like Palmetto, Braden River and Lakewood Ranch.
But even though the Indians could make it just as far, or further, this time around, it might take some time to see how it all comes together.
“We still have a lot of potential on this team with some of these freshmen and sophomores coming up to play varsity,” senior goalkeeper Brendan Reilly said. “We also still have that momentum from last year, and we have a lot to build off, too.”
North Port (10-8-3): The Bobcats had an up-and-down season, led by Sun Preps Boys Soccer Player of the Year Jeremiah Bohdanets and a strong group of fellow seniors like Chris Lamela, Daniel Bogdanets, and others. In the end, North Port won a couple of key playoff games — in the district semifinal against Braden River and, finally, in the regional quarterfinals against Fort Myers — to make it the furthest of any area team.
This season, coach Joey Sorbino returns some key players like Joaquin Sorrentino and Brady Waltimeter while also adding five transfer players — headlined by Mikey Olszewski and Juan Solis. There will be some JV call-ups, too, with seven sophomores making the varsity roster.
The Bobcats will compete against Venice, Gulf Coast, Lehigh, Riverview and Sarasota in district play this season.
Charlotte (7-11-2): A young Tarpons team struggled at the start, but played better as the season went on — losing just five times after the winter break. This season, coach Greg Winkler returns and so do most of his impact players such as goalkeeper Alex Cash and forwards Tyler Amaral and Dylan Salomon.
The returners will be aided by four new senior players and a couple of freshmen who could have an immediate impact, too.
After winning just one playoff game — a district quarterfinals matchup against Sarasota — Charlotte will have its sights set higher this year.
The Tarpons will compete against Cape Coral, Dunbar, Ida Baker, Mariner and North Fort Myers in the district.
Lemon Bay (8-7-3): The Mantas made goals hard to come by for opposing teams as four-year goalkeeper Alex Johnson turned in four clean sheets.
Though Johnson, Niko Neumeyer and Caleb Reigle are gone, coach Mark Hertz returns Nick Zidanavicius, Michael Greggs, J.J. Powers, Tanner Martin, Jordan Garcia, Jacob Szatkowski and Logan Ho while adding Ethan Grossenbacher and Christopher Cabrera.
Though Lemon Bay has been stuck in the same district as Mariner — a southwest Florida powerhouse — for several seasons, that changes this year.
The Mantas will compete against LaBelle, Clewiston, Bonita Springs, Island Coast and Port Charlotte in their new district.
Port Charlotte (3-16-3): A young and undermanned Pirates roster had trouble stopping opposing offenses, but did record wins against Booker, Out-of-Door Academy and Imagine.
Though the losses of Kendrick Cryer and Jonah Katz will sting, Port Charlotte coach Joe Roca brings back a large cast of players including Javan Douse, Keaton Cryer, Logan Coyne, Greg Williams, Lushane Whyte and Trevor Cole along with a pair of freshmen newcomers in Brandon Williams and Tristan Coulumbe.
Port Charlotte will compete in the same district as Lemon Bay this season.
DeSoto County (10-7-3): The Bulldogs showcased their offensive firepower often last season, scoring at least four goals seven different times.
However, DeSoto ran into a juggernaut in the Mariner Tritons and lost, 1-0, to end its season in the district semifinals.
The Bulldogs have lost some impact players like Ruben Sanchez, Eduardo Maldonado, Dario Aguilar and Noel Maldonado, but coach Fernando Zepeda Jr. also returns several starters from last season — headlined by Juan Buenrostro, Emanuel Barajas, Alejandro Garcia, Auselio Gutierrez and Adan Villagomez.
The Bulldogs will compete against Bayshore, Booker, Hardee, Parrish and Sebring in district play this year.
