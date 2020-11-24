VENICE — Athletes at every level of sports have taken measures to protect themselves from exposure to the coronavirus.
Some sports, such as the NBA and NHL, even went to the lengths of creating what they called a “bubble” that prohibited outside contact.
While impossible to mimic that at the high school level, the Venice High football team has tried its best to create a similar environment.
“I tried to do what was best for them,” Venice coach John Peacock said of his players. “A lot of it doesn’t even come down to if one of our kids gets (coronavirus). It’s if they were next to someone who gets it. That’s why we wanted to separate them.
“It could affect over 60 people. If (quarterback) Colin Blazek has to quarantine for 14 days because he sat next to Suzy in Geometry class and Suzy tested positive, it messes up our entire football season and everything we’ve been working for up to this point. I just asked the kids to try to limit that exposure so we don’t have to quarantine.”
Football players sit at the very front or very back of the classroom — at least a few feet away from all other students. When it’s time for lunch, they file into their own line and take their food back to the locker room to eat with teammates.
These measures are in addition to the enforcement of mask-wearing and social distancing that Sarasota County Schools already has in place.
“At first for lunch we had our own separate line so we could stay away from everyone,” linebacker Martin Ramos said. “Then (Peacock) talked to the principal about moving us from the lunch tables to the locker room, because that’s where most of the cases would have happened. Then, a little later in the year he started asking teachers about having us move away from our classmates at all times to keep us safe from COVID.
“It’s been different. You’re used to being around your usual friends who aren’t on the football team, but we got used to it fast.”
When Peacock first raised the idea, players were a little skeptical.
Being away from friends and the rest of their classmates didn’t so sound appealing, especially for a player suchas Blazek, who moved to the area just a few weeks before school started.
“It was a little awkward being separated at first,” Blazek said. “The whole COVID situation has been weird. But the guys really included me in the classes where I had them, so it wasn’t too bad.”
The new protocols don’t stop when school ends.
Coaches wear masks at practices and games and constantly remind players to wash their hands and practice good hygiene.
Only one captain from each team is allowed at the coin toss and teams do not line up for postgame handshakes.
Sometimes, the extra effort to avoid contracting the virus can feel like a chore.
But when the season gets to this point of the playoffs, it’s easy for them to see that their hard work has been worth it.
“It was weird at first, but we realized we needed to do it to save our season,” junior receiver Myles Weston said. “So everyone got used to it and now we’re embracing it.
“I’m happy because I saw some teams were shut down. I got worried when I saw that. And a bunch of people got it at our school, so I definitely worried about it. It’s certainly helped us because we’re away from everyone else.”
