NORTH PORT — The high school baseball playoffs are less than two weeks away, and Thursday night’s district matchup of Venice and Sarasota might have served as a glimpse into the not-so-distant future.
If the results are any sign of what’s to come, the Indians have little reason to worry.
Sarasota opened a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but the Indians answered back immediately — scoring six runs in the home half of the inning as they pulled away for a 9-1 win at CoolToday Park in the second annual Mizuno High School Invitational.
“It’s never easy to beat Sarasota,” said Venice coach Craig Faulkner, whose team is 4-1 against the Sailors this season. “They get down at times, but they’ll give you a good game every time.”
Even though Venice (14-6) has risen to No. 1 in 6A and No. 6 in FL, according to MaxPreps, there’s no guarantee that the Indians will advance past their district tournament.
Aside from the Sailors (13-9, No. 8 in 6A), Venice will also have to contend with Braden River (17-5, No. 6 in 6A) and Palmetto (10-11, No. 22 in 6A), as well as with North Port and Manatee.
Along with its five games against the Sailors, Venice has already played the Pirates and the Tigers and will play both the Bobcats and Pirates — again — next week.
“I always feel like we can learn more from them than they can learn from us,” Faulkner said of playing district foes so often in the regular season this year.
“We have good coaches and we learn a lot when we play somebody. I feel like it’s an advantage for us to play our district.”
The Indians put their knowledge of the Sailors to good use on Thursday.
Senior right-handed starter Aiden Beechy allowed Satchell Norman, who singled, to score on an RBI single to left field by Conner Whittaker, but otherwise permitted no other baserunners in his four innings on the mound.
Meanwhile, the Indians offense used an aggressive approach at the plate to seize an early lead.
Trailing, 1-0, Venice rallied in the second inning — as a triple by Marek Houston, an RBI single by Cole Schumaker, a base hit by Colin Blazek, a sac bunt by Connor O’Sullivan, an RBI single by Beechy, a walk by Deans and a three-run triple by Michael Robertson broke the game open — gave the Indians a 5-1 lead.
“It’s definitely interesting,” Robertson said of playing Sarasota five times this regular season. “When I saw that on the schedule it was a little shocking.
“But I think it’s good. They always have a good program, so playing them five times is really just five good tests for us.”
With Beechy cruising on the mound, Venice added a pair of runs in the third — on a steal by Blazek that forced a throwing error and an RBI single by Deans — and another in the fourth on an RBI single by Schumaker, padding its lead to 9-1.
After Beechy departed, several relievers — David Morgan, Joey Rafaniello, Cole Starck and Douglas Schapley — combined to limit Sarasota to no runs on four hits and two walks as they closed out the win.
“I think this has given us a great opportunity to see their pitching,” Robertson said of facing the Sailors so often this year. “I think we have that under control now. We know what they bring, and we’ve been hitting them very well.
“So I think we’ll go into the playoffs against them with a lot of confidence.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.