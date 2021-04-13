VENICE — The Venice High softball team continued its offensive onslaught with its third straight double-digit win Tuesday night.
Kayleigh Roper homered twice and Bri Weimer added another as the Indians rolled to a 15-4 victory over Braden River.
“We’re on fire,” Roper said. “Top to bottom, we’re hitting fantastic. We’re hitting the ball so hard that it’s hard to field.”
Pirates catcher Jada Phillips led off the game with a home run over the center field fence, but the Indians wasted no time answering back in the bottom of the first inning as the first five batters reached base and scored.
Tatum McGrath led off with a single and Liv Seibert drew a walk. JoJo O’Brien followed with a double to score McGrath, Becka Mellor singled to drive in Seibert, and Roper hit a shot over the wall in left for a three-run homer to make it 5-1.
Venice added one more run in the first before O’Brien led off the second inning with a walk and Roper cleared the fence once again to make it 8-1.
“I was very relaxed,” Roper said. “And my next time up I was also relaxed. And then Bri got one. That was awesome. I was hoping to get three, but that’s OK.”
Megan Hanley reached on a throwing error and came home on a base hit by Micaela Hartman before Weimer’s home run increased the lead to 11-1 after two innings.
Doubles by Mellor, Hanley, and Hartman plated two more runs in the third inning, and the Indians added two more in the fourth as McGrath reached on an error by center fielder Amity Stelzer, O’Brien doubled and Mellor singled to drive in the final run.
McGrath and Mellor led the way with three hits apiece as Venice pounded out 15 hits in all. Roper had 5 RBIs while O’Brien, Mellor, Hartman and Weimer drove in two each.
“We’ve lost only one game in the last seven weeks,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “And it’s not for any other reason other than they settled in and stopped trying to do too much. That’s the Bri Weimer tonight that we’ve been waiting for and Kayleigh Roper was unreal. When she doesn’t put the weight of the team on her shoulders and is just able to go out there and be herself, she’s the most amazing player on the field.”
The Indians improved to 18-3 on the season, and have come a long way from a season opening shutout loss at North Port.
“We were really uptight, but then we had some team talks and we became closer,” Roper said. “Now we’re all on the same page and we’re doing great.”
“Thursday night’s game with Manatee is the last game that counts in the rankings for the postseason,” Constantino said. “So we’re going to come out and play that game like we played this one ... and hopefully win the game and get the No. 1 seed in districts and take it one game at a time from there.”
