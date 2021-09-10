VENICE — The Venice volleyball team has won 19 straight district championships, and there’s no indication that the Lady Indians are ready to give up their throne.
Venice (5-2) played its third district opponent of the season as it hosted Riverview on Thursday night at the TeePee and made it three straight sweeps as the Indians won 3-0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-10) in roughly an hour.
Along with the Rams, the Indians have swept Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch this season in a district that also features North Port, Gulf Coast and Lehigh.
“We’re using the MaxPreps system now for rankings, so beating your district opponents is huge this year,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “Unlike other years, it’s big this year.
“This week we’ve been working on keeping our hands out of the cookie jar. What I mean is letting balls go that are flying out instead of reaching for them. We’re working on being disciplined mentally on and off the court.”
Three kills and a block by senior middle hitter Paden Keller (team-high 15 kills and four blocks) in the opening minutes gave Venice a quick 6-1 lead that set the tone of the match.
Soon enough, freshman outside hitter Charley Goberville, junior middle hitter Leah Bartlett and senior outside hitter Ireland Ferguson joined the offensive onslaught of points.
It was more of the same in the second set as Venice jumped out to a 7-1 lead behind Ferguson, four kills from Keller and an ace from Jayda Lanham. Three aces in four points from freshman libero Brighton Ferguson pushed Venice ahead to 13-2 at one point before the team cruised to an easy 2-0 lead.
Though the Rams were more competitive in the third set -- leading, 3-2, early -- it wasn't long before Venice pulled away once again with strong play at the net.
"We only had 11 unforced errors in the whole match," Wheatley said. "That's by far the best we've had all year, and that's tough to do.
"I was really proud of our kids for being sound-minded tonight and staying focused on the task at hand."
Venice, which is undefeated on the road, will look to stay undefeated in district play when it hosts Sarasota on Wednesday at the TeePee at 7 p.m.
"I love this team," Wheatley said. "They compete hard. What I love about them is that they would run through a wall to win. We've shown multiple times we can come back. (Tuesday) at Vanguard we were down in all three games and we came back and won all of them by two or three points.
"This team ain't gonna roll over. Someone's gonna have to come in here and beat them."
