The Venice High volleyball team has won its district championship for 18 straight years, but the road to the title game was as easy as it’s ever been this year.
The Indians earned a free trip to the district semifinals when Braden River called the school on Wednesday to say it would be canceling its season due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19.
Two days later, Sarasota High — Venice’s opponent in the semifinal — called to relay that it would also be canceling its season for the same reason.
“We wish it wasn’t happening this way,” Venice volleyball coach Brian Wheatley said. “We prepare for the playoffs all year and we want to play. We are ready.
“We hope Braden River and Sarasota get well soon.”
The Indians (13-12) will play in the district championship game on Thursday at 7 p.m. with the opponent and location to be determined.
