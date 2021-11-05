VENICE - What used to be the goal has now become the expectation for the Venice High girls soccer team.
Fresh off the first state title in team history, the Lady Indians are eyeing a return to the state championship game for a third straight season.
"We've set the bar to where we want to be and the girls this year are saying that they want to be state champs again," Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. "That's how we're going to start every season now."
It's never easy to win a state championship, and it won't help that the Indians have lost several impact players, including Florida Player of the Year Kiki Slattery.
However, there are a handful of experienced returners - like Sarah Freddolino, Trinity Johnson, Catherine Dalton and Emma Mogford - along with a few promising call-ups from the junior varsity team.
"We're talented. We're very deep," Bolyard said. "We have 25 girls in this program who could be playing varsity soccer anywhere in this county. We don't have the superstars like we used to, but we're very deep all throughout the lineup.”
The schedule won't be quite as challenging - or as far-reaching - as it has been the past two years, but there are still some formidable opponents to play, like Goral Academy, Naples, Gulf Coast and Lakewood Ranch.
Along with losing Slattery, Venice also lost its starting goalkeeper in Ashton Pennell, starting midfielders in Eileen Solomon and Rachel Dalton and forward Maddy Krause, all players who are now competing in collegiate soccer.
It's not just the top players who will be different, either.
Associate head coach Lynley Hilligoss did not return with the team after two seasons and assistant Kat Jordan and Mason Schilling are now with their respective collegiate teams.
That doesn't mean, however, that Venice can't still be a contender.
"The only thing that's changed is our age difference, really," Johnson said. "I think the talent is the same. We haven't played together as a group much, but I think we'll get there.
"We just need some time."
Venice will open the season on Tuesday at Manatee and wrap up its first week with a match against Sebring at the VAYSA fields at 6 p.m. before hosting Doral Academy there on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
"We're definitely going to try and win states again," Freddolino said. "We're going to be holding everyone to a higher standard because we know we can win.
"It was so amazing that we won. I still can't believe it sometimes."
