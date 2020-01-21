As of Monday, Mike Montgomery was an assistant coach for the boys basketball team. But by Tuesday afternoon, he’d been promoted to interim head coach following the resignation of former head coach John Flynn.
Hours after his promotion, Montgomery was faced with his first test against a tough and defensive-minded Port Charlotte team. Though the Indians kept pace until the fourth quarter, the Pirates eventually pulled away for a 57-47 win at Port Charlotte High School.
The Indians also lost the first meeting with the Pirates, 50-40, earlier this season.
“It wasn’t like we gave the game away,” Montgomery said. “I knew that it was going to be a low-scoring first half. I said, ‘If we can keep them to 25 again, we’ll win.’ That was their goal. “Then at the end they had two put-backs off of rebounds, then a kid made a three in transition. But that’s what a good team does. They made their shots, and we didn’t.”
Though the man in charge was new for Venice the game plan was the same, Montgomery said. The Indians played aggressive defense and got a couple of 3-pointers from Malachi Wideman to take a first-quarter lead.
Wideman scored 12 points, but exited with 5:20 to play as Gerald Robinson took a charge that was the senior guard’s fifth foul.
“We did what we were supposed to do,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “We took a big charge. Guess where he ended up? On the bench. Nobody will ever talk about that play, but we have a 5-foot-9 boy who took a charge on their best player and puts him on the bench.
“Those are little things you have to do to win ball games, especially when you’re not very big. We have no one with Wideman’s ability. None.”
Despite letting the Port Charlotte lead stretch to seven in the third quarter, Venice kept pace with the Pirates until the final minutes. Connor Flynn made a 3-pointer to put Venice down, 44-39, with five minutes to play, but that would be the last bucket the Indians would get until the lead was out of reach. Port Charlotte made 11-of-12 free-throws (guard Logan Rogers was 6-of-6) from that point on to close out the game.
“That makes the night,” Rhoten said of his team’s free-throw shooting down the stretch. “Logan has been on varsity now for three years and he’s taking over the end-of-game stuff. That’s kind of what we do.”
While the Indians ultimately came up short, Montgomery said he was pleased with the effort and is excited for what’s to come in the final few weeks of the season.
“I said, ‘Did you give 100 percent?’ And they’re in there dying,” Montgomery said. “They were picking each other up. Look at all the great give-and-go’s, the post plays and the two-man game. It was legitimately an unbelievable team effort.
“I told the guys, ‘I’m OK with that. As long as we play as hard as we did tonight, we’ll beat most teams.’”
