FORT MYERS — It’s often said that those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
After losing a five-set thriller to the Venice High volleyball team in last year’s regional final, Fort Myers appears to have learned its lesson — winning the fifth set by two points to advance past the Indians, 3-2 (20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 20-25, 14-16) in a regional semifinal match on Wednesday night at Fort Myers High School.
“It came down to a couple of points, a couple of momentum changes,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “But that’s the way the ball falls.
“I’m really proud of our kids. I thought we came in as the underdog in this game. We’ve been practicing for these guys for a couple of weeks, and I thought we had a really good game plan, but they have a solid team over there. I wish them all the best.”
Last year, Venice had the home-court advantage and a star senior in Sadie Kluner, who carried the Indians at times. This time around, however, it was the Green Wave who held all the cards.
Playing on their home court, Fort Myers used a steady rotation of seven seniors led by Notre Dame commit Paris Thompson, Lehigh commit Emily Stewart and Davidson commit Isabella Perry.
That trio came out firing early, putting Venice in a quick 1-0 hole that forced Wheatley to pull his team out of the gym — a trick he often uses to calm his team down.
“We realized we didn’t play our best first game,” Wheatley said. “We weren’t really executing what we had talked about from the beginning. We did a good job of responding to that.”
Venice middle hitters Paden Keller (25 kills) and Kiki Montgomery (16 kills) found their rhythm in the second and third sets — overpowering the Green Wave’s middle block at times to take a 2-1 lead into the fourth set.
A strong opening to the fourth set led to a 13-6 Fort Myers lead at one point, but Keller and Montgomery again sparked a run that brought that set to a 20-20 tie.
Within five points of a win, the Indians couldn’t match Thompson and Perry as they closed out the set.
It was only fitting that the fifth set would come down to a two-point finish.
The Green Wave and Indians have played tightly contested matches over the last two years, but this time it was Fort Myers’ turn to advance.
“It was a great volleyball match,” Wheatley said. “I told our kids, ‘We’re not gonna let two points define us.’ We’re very young. So, what’re you gonna do?
“I’ve been doing this for 27 years. You’re gonna have your two-point losses.”
