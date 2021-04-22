VENICE — The Venice High girls lacrosse team is still getting used to winning.
Two years ago, the Lady Indians won their first — and only — game when they beat Sarasota Military Academy.
Ten days ago they won their first playoff game, and then won their first district title a few days later.
So when Newsome — a perennial contender — came to Powell-Davis Stadium for a regional semifinal matchup on Thursday night, Venice found itself outmatched early on the way to a 14-5 loss.
“It’s not the way I wanted it to end, but it’s not a bad way to end it,” Venice coach Liz Bacon said moments after the season-ending defeat. “The girls made history by winning districts for the first time, so I’m super proud of them. Obviously we’d like to go further, but this is the furthest we’ve ever been.
“We haven’t played a team at (Newsome’s) level yet. They were very good, and they deserved to win.”
Venice (8-1) struggled early with ball control as three turnovers in the first five minutes led to open opportunities for Newsome, which opened the scoring 1:32 into the game and added four more goals before the first water break — taking a commanding 5-0 lead.
Though the Indians countered with a pair of goals from sophomore Sophia Santagata, the turnovers didn’t stop coming as the Wolves added four more goals before halftime.
“I think that our defense played amazing,” Bacon said. “We made some errors in the midfield and the offense that caused a lot of turnovers.
“I think the defense held them well, considering how often Newsome had the ball.”
Venice struck first in the second half — as Gianna Falbo rocketed in a shot just 3:30 into the half — but that would be all the team would score for the next 16-plus minutes.
Meanwhile, Newsome continued to lean on Samantha Swanovich (four goals) and Taylor Dabney (three goals) as each added second-half scores to help their team regain control.
Though the Indians added a pair of goals — one by Santagata and one by Charleigh Morris — they came in the final five minutes when it was too late for any hopes of a comeback.
Though the loss ends Venice’s season, the Lady Indians will be back in 2022 with raised expectations and the experience of what it takes to win.
“I’m just so proud of the team and all of the hard work we put in,” said senior goalie Maggie Lane, who saved nine shots on goal. “It showed throughout the season. We poured our hearts into every game, especially this one. Even though the scoreboard says we lost, I feel like this is a win for us.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’m really proud of all of the girls. I can’t wait to watch what these girls do next year and beyond.”
