Brian Boucher hit a 3-pointer from the corner with under a minute to go to put the Venice boys basketball team up, 55-52, against Sarasota Military Academy to seemingly put the game in hand.
However, a bucket by the Eagles, a steal and a subsequential foul from Venice put Isazier Whitfield at the free-throw line down one. The senior guard made both with 7.1 seconds to play and then blocked a shot from Jayshon Platt as time expired to hold on for a 56-55 win over the Indians on Friday night.
“We were knocking down a couple shots and then it was like somebody flipped a switch and we couldn’t make any all of a sudden,” interim head coach Mike Montgomery said. “Everything, I mean everything, was off.
“I had guys playing more minutes and having to step up and play in the heat of the situation because of fouls and we’re missing three guys.”
Playing without three players — Malachi Wideman (out of town), Will Mizer (injured) and Myles Weston (injured) — and with a new head coach in Montgomery, Venice struggled to get its offense in rhythm for most of the second half.
That wasn’t the case in the first half as the Indians built a 23-12 lead early in the second quarter. However, Platt (26 points) was the only Indian to find success scoring the ball, and he couldn’t keep up his hot streak all night.
“In the first half we got every shot we wanted,” Montgomery said. “But I bet we didn’t shoot 25 percent. We’re just gonna have to get in the gym and work on our shooting. I don’t know what else to do.
“You can’t draw up plays just to get layups every time. If you can’t make jump shots, you’re not gonna be able to pull anybody out of zone defense.”
Aside from Platt, no Venice player eclipsed 7 points as the team struggled to drive into the lane — instead settling for outside shots that missed more often than not.
Even after coughing up their first-half lead, the Indians had plenty of opportunities to retake the lead.
An excess of fouls (Mason Brooks and Vince Marino fouled out) and bad shots allowed the Eagles to take control of the lead late.
Still, Boucher’s late 3-pointer should have been enough to win the game.
Inbounding the ball up one with under 10 seconds to go, Connor Flynn delivered a bounce-pass to Christian Rodriguez, who couldn’t immediately corral the ball — giving Whitfield the chance to steal the ball and the win.
“It came down to one in-bounds play,” Montgomery said. “All we had to do was secure the ball. I told them they were gonna hammer us. I said, ‘We have the lead. You can’t lose this unless you give the ball up.’
“Who knows, I couldn’t see what happened. It looked like he just stripped the ball out of our guy’s hands. Then he gets fouled, goes down to make both of his shots and they win.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.