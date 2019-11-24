After losing to Manatee, 30-13, in the district championship on Oct. 25, the Venice football team was faced with a long road ahead to get back to the state playoffs.
The Indians had to travel to Lehigh, West Palm Beach and finally, Bradenton for a rematch with the Hurricanes to decide the region.
“We’ve been through a lot of adversity this year, not only with injuries and everything that’s happened, but I thought the kids really bought in,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “That first time we played was a horrible game. We’ve had two horrible ones this year. It’s frustrating, but hats off to my staff for getting these kids ready and being able to rebound from two of the ugliest losses this program has ever had.
“What an unbelievable job by this staff and these kids to regroup and get back to where we’re supposed to be.”
Learning from their mistakes, the Indians and Peacock chose to largely stick to the running game — rushing 59 times for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
Venice quarterback Steffan Johnson passed the ball just seven times, but made them count. Though he threw one interception, he finished 4-of-7 for 167 yards — connecting three times with Malachi Wideman for 155 yards and 3 TDs, including a spectacular one-handed catch on a 5-yard fade in the back corner of the end zone.
After trailing, 7-0, to open the game, Venice went on a 34-3 run to win the region in decisive fashion.
For the Indians, the playoffs have been an awakening of sorts.
Coming off a 5-4 season in which they were blown out by two nationally ranked teams, lost an 11-game winning streak against Riverview and lost the district title, the Indians had to play all of their playoff games on the road for the first time in four years.
However, it didn’t seem to matter where Venice was playing as they defeated each playoff opponent by three scores or more on the path back to the final four.
Now, Venice will see just how much it helped facing the toughest schedule in program history (including national No. 6 IMG Academy and No. 3 St. Frances Academy).
For the fourth straight season, Venice must get past 10-time state champion St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale this Friday.
The Indians have beaten the Raiders once in the past three years, going on to win the state title in 2017. However, they’ve struggled to keep up with the Raiders’ loaded rosters in the other two games, and this time around won’t be any easier.
St. Thomas Aquinas enters the state semifinals ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 12 in the nation with a 12-0 record. In three playoff games, they’ve outscored their competition 137-19.
“I think everyone is focusing on playing their part and doing the best they can do at their positions,” Wideman said. “We’re blocking out all the noise. We’ve heard a lot of noise from people around here and we’re blocking it out and handling our business.
“We’re ready for whatever. We’re gonna practice hard all week and get ready for (St. Thomas Aquinas). They bleed just how I bleed.”
Tarpons’ season comes to an end
A couple miles north, Charlotte had its hands full with No. 1 Palmetto.
After the Tigers scored on the second play of the game on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Xavier Williams to Kobe Mays, the Tarpons responded with a 10-play, 73-yard drive capped with a 1-yard touchdown run from Malakai Menzer.
But from there, Palmetto’s passing attack had its way with the Tarpons’ secondary.
Williams lit Charlotte up for 319 yards and seven touchdowns in the first half as his team cruised to a 62-15 regional final win.
The 2019 Tarpons were the ninth team in school history to reach the regional championship game and finished the year 9-4.
