Heading into the winter break the Venice boys soccer team was fresh off a 6-4 win over Braden River and seemingly beginning to find its stride.
The Indians went 2-0-1 over the final week before the break to get to .500 on the season, but then came the holidays, vacations and obligations away from soccer.
Coach Peter Tomich said the team was hardly able to practice like it typically does, and it showed as the Indians (5-6-1) resumed play on Monday night — falling, 3-0, to the Mustangs at Lakewood Ranch High School.
“We practiced over the break, but with so many kids out of town we probably had like 18 kids between JV and varsity at our practices,” Tomich said. “So they come back and some of them haven’t even kicked a ball in a week and a half.
“We came out really stale tonight unfortunately.”
Playing in weather that dipped into the 50’s, the Indians offense went cold for much of the night. Aside from a flurry of shots 15 minutes in, the Indians had just a pair of close looks — one by Diego Heredia that went wide right and a shot by Max Mergos that missed seconds before halftime.
Lakewood Ranch (11-3) took control from the opening minute as the Mustangs maintained possession on Venice’s side of the field. Beginning with a shot on goal in the second minute, the Mustangs kept attacking, registering another five shots on goal before the half was up.
Two of those shots — one in the 11th minute and one in the 30th minute — found the back of the net as Lakewood Ranch built a lead that had the Indians hanging their heads at the half.
“When these kids get a deficit, their whole attitude changes,” Tomich said. “But it just didn’t happen for us. I think there were opportunities for us to get those early goals and it’s so huge in this game. You get an early goal, you’re no longer in a deficit. They are.”
Out of halftime, the Indians held the deficit to 2-0 until the Mustangs hit a chip shot over goalkeeper Stefan Slavov in the 56th minute to make their lead nearly insurmountable.
“We had to work ourselves out of a deficit, which we were doing the last few games before Christmas break,” Tomich said. “We were able to get ourselves out of a deficit and get a proper result, but not tonight.”
