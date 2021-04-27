The Venice baseball team has a date with the Sarasota Sailors in the 6A-District 11 championship Thursday night.
The Indians punched their ticket to the finals with a 10-2 victory over the Palmetto Tigers 9-1 on Tuesday night.
The Indians squandered chances to blow the game open in the early innings, but came up with enough offense until their bats could wake up.
After a scoreless first for Palmetto, Michael Robertson led off the bottom of the inning with a single. After two fly outs Marek Houston tripled to five Venice a 1-0 lead.
Venice loaded the bases with no outs in the second as Colin Blazek and John Embry singled and Connor O’Sullivan reached on an error. Tigers pitcher Hunter Raley induced a ground ball double play and once again the Tigers got out of the inning only giving up one run.
In the top of the third the Tigers threatened. With one out Luis Gallardo and Brecken Fair singled. After a strikeout, Josh Podobnick singled to right field. Gallardo tried to score from second but John Whitney made a perfect throw and Stephen Deans a perfect tag to get him at the plate.
The Indians scored two runs in the third and made the most of Tiger mistakes in the fourth as they scored five runs on four hits and two errors.
With one out Robertson doubled, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Aidan Corn. With two outs Houston restarted the rally with a single and Cole Schumaker doubled. Another wild pitch allowed Houston to score and an errant pickoff throw scored Schumaker.
Blazek and O’Sullivan walked and Embry again loaded the bases as he reached on an error. Blazek score on a wild pitch and Deans singled to drive in O’Sullivan.
Venice then sent a parade of pitchers to the mound to try to close out the game.
The Indians, who have beaten the Sailors four times in five tries this season, play once again as they try for their eighth district title in a row.
