MIAMI — As Mark Evans broke free down the left sideline with no Indians in sight early in the third quarter, he probably thought he’d score a 77-yard touchdown to cut into Venice’s lead.
Steffan Johnson wasn’t going to let that happen.
“I was coming to catch him and I think he heard my footsteps,” the senior cornerback said. “I was coming to try to knock it out of his hands, but he just dropped it and I scooped it up right into my hands.
“He wasn’t scoring, though. I was coming to get him.”
That play would be the last good opportunity for Homestead to score as the Broncos were shut out in the second half on the way to a 50-13 Indians win at Traz-Powell Stadium — advancing to next Friday’s regional championship against the winner of the Manatee-St. Thomas Aquinas.
Making game-changing plays is nothing new to Johnson.
This time last year the senior was Venice’s primary quarterback, running for a school-record 387 yards in a regional semifinal drubbing of Palm Beach Lakes High School.
However, the arrival of senior pocket-passing quarterback Colin Blazek has allowed Venice to use Johnson’s athleticism all over the field.
On Friday night, Johnson played a little quarterback, cornerback and special teams. The do-it-all player finished with three rushing touchdowns, a 48-yard reception, a fumble recovery and a 50-yard kickoff return.
“The first two times I had got stopped I went through the wrong hole,” said Johnson, who got off to a slow start running the ball before breaking off runs of 43 and 48 yards in the second half. “Then I started to see it, I started hitting it and it was open.
“(Playing all over the field) is a lot. I like it because it gives me more tasks to do and help us in more ways. I’m just trying to help us get that ring this year.”
Key plays: Indians defensive end Wesley Piggins sacked quarterback Joshua Townsend on Homestead’s second drive of the game — forcing a fumble that he also recovered.
Shortly after, Venice scored on a 19-yard pass from Blazek to Weston Wolff, who muscled his way into the end zone for the first lead of the game.
The Broncos scored on 3rd and long as Adrian Harris caught a ball that Indians cornerback Chuck Brantley tipped high into the air. The early second quarter score cut Venice’s advantage to 21-13.
Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff to the Homestead 30-yard-line, setting up an easy opportunity for Venice to cash in on a 9-yard touchdown run by Dylan Turner — staying two scores ahead into halftime.
Key stats: Homestead struggled to keep up with Venice’s passing attack as it rotated through three quarterbacks. The Broncos combined to complete 7-of-23 passes for 146 yards and one touchdown.
Blazek, on the other hand, made few mistakes as he had the Venice offense in rhythm. He completed 12-of-23 passes for 194 yards 1 touchdown, one interception and one rushing score.
What it means: Venice will have to come out of the gates hotter if it wants to win next week’s regional championship, but the Indians showed what they’re capable of — shutting out the Broncos in the second half and getting touchdowns from four different players.
Quote: “I think we just settled down. We played a gap wrong on the one long run and then they just made some nice catches. We had great coverage on that one long catch and then on the touchdown Chuck actually tipped it and the guy made a good catch.
“They have some good players over there. I just think we settled down defensively.” — Venice coach John Peacock.
