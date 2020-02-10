Faced with a dwindling lead and the clock ticking down in a win-or-go-home playoff game, Venice boys basketball coach Mike Montgomery wasn’t worried about his team.
Even though the Indians endured a seven-game losing streak this season in which they couldn’t stop finding new ways to lose, Montgomery spent just one timeout as he let his team play through the chaos in the closing minutes Monday night.
His belief turned out to be well-placed as the Indians came up with a couple big rebounds and shot 6-for-6 from the free-throw line to close out a 62-56 win over Braden River in the district quarterfinals.
“I didn’t want to (call a timeout) because I had faith,” Montgomery said. “I know I had the timeouts, but my guys have learned to play out of it. In the beginning there, they couldn’t play out of it.
“Now, you can tell (they know what to do). Get the ball and let’s take care of it.”
With the win, Venice advances to play at Charlotte on Wednesday night in the district semifinals.
Venice led by 10 points with just five minutes to play, but it looked like the team was about to suffer an untimely case of deja vu as the lead slipped to just 4 points in the closing minutes.
However, Montgomery has spent the past three weeks running his team through end-of-game drills, and the Indians didn’t flinch when the pressure was on.
“We run the clock all the time,” Montgomery said. “We’ll put on like 30 seconds, you have a 3-point lead. You coach yourselves. I let the white (jerseys) play the black (jerseys) and they have to coach themselves. Then I switch it. I’m like, ‘It’s one minute and it’s a tied game. What are you gonna do?
“Really, that’s been the coolest thing is they’ve started to figure it out on their own.”
Despite three late turnovers, three Indians — Malachi Wideman, Tristan Burroughs and Vince Marino — each went 2-for-2 on free throws in the final minute-plus to close out the game.
Though Venice led for the entire fourth quarter, it took a third-quarter run to steal the lead in the first place.
Braden River used six first-half 3-pointers and 14 points in the paint from forward D’Angelo Antonino to set the tone of the game early — taking a 15-11 advantage after one quarter and a 36-35 lead into halftime.
The Indians altered their defense coming out of the break — switching to a man defense and limiting both 3-pointers from the guards and inside looks from Antonino. The result was a six-point third quarter from the Pirates and just four second-half points for Antonino.
“I told Tristan (Burroughs) and (Will) Mizer, ‘All you have to do is contain (Antonino),’” Montgomery said. “If he gets the ball, he’s a good player, he’s gonna get his points. But make him work.’
“The more tired you get, the shorter the shot’s gonna get. Like the 3-pointers he tried to shoot in the end. His legs were gone. They worked him. But the kid is a good player. He kept them in the game.”
Wideman kept Venice in contention for the first three quarters as he scored 20 points before the fourth — including a pair of 3-pointers, a between-the-legs dunk and three steals.
Guards Jayshon Platt (15 points) and Vince Marino (14 points) helped the Indians keep pace as well, scoring often enough to prevent any big runs from the Pirates.
Even with a playoff win out of the way, Venice will have to win at Charlotte High on Wednesday and again on Friday in the district championship if the team wants to advance to regionals next week.
“These seniors are some of my best friends and I want to give them the best opportunity as possible to win,” said Burroughs, who secured a pair of big rebounds late in Monday’s win. “Me not showing out has been selfish toward them. I feel like I owe it to them. They’ve helped me out all season long.
“It feels good, but it’s not over yet.”
