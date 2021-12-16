VENICE — Just two hours before the start of his team’s matchup with North Port Thursday night, Venice girls soccer coach Gary Bolyard found out starting goalkeeper Meadow Barry was sick and would be unable to play.
Bolyard went to the JV squad and called on freshman Tess Tchorbadjiev to play in the net as the Indians scored three times in the first half and held on to defeat the Bobcats, 3-2.
Bringing up a JV goalie to start a varsity game would be tough enough, but Tchorbadjiev doesn’t even play the position for the JV team.
“Our goalkeeper tonight was not a goalkeeper,” Bolyard said. “I pulled her out before they started the JV game and said, ‘Don’t play, you’re playing varsity.’ Hat’s off to her because she stepped in at a position she doesn’t play. She’s a midfielder on JV. I went to the bench and said ‘Who’s the best athlete?’ and grabbed her, but she did a great job for us.”
Venice got on the board first in the 13th minute with a goal by Kyla Freddolino off an assist from Indie Rueda.
North Port tied it in the 22nd minute as Tchorbadjiev came out to challenge Sierra Spirk but misplayed the ball, leaving Spirk with a wide open net.
But the Indians responded quickly, getting two goals from Emma Mogford in the span of two minutes. Freddolino got the assist on the first score, and Maddie Egan set up the second goal to give the Indians a 3-1 halftime lead.
That’s how it stayed for most of the second half, as North Port goalie Esther Pushkash stopped several Venice chances. With just over 10 minutes to go, Spirk got behind the Indians’ defense and buried a shot to cut the margin to 3-2, but the Venice back line held off the Bobcats the rest of the way.
“There were a lot of opportunities that we didn’t finish on and that’s kind of been our problem this year,” Bolyard said. “We’re playing good in the middle of the field and then we just can’t finish, but we’re working on it and we’ll get there. If we take advantage of our opportunities when we have them, you don’t even need to worry about that stuff.”
“What it boils down to is the intensity,” North Port coach Sierra Mazzoni said. “The second half team that we had was different from the first half. That’s a habit I don’t want us to get into. But otherwise, it’s just anticipating instead of reacting. It’s the small little things, trying to find out what pieces it takes, who to put in to bring out the best in everybody. But I was proud of them in the second half.”
North Port, now 4-6 on the year, will travel to Lakewood Ranch on Monday while Venice, now 6-3-2, will host Manatee Monday night.
