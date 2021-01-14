VENICE — Trailing Victory Rock Prep by 11 points with barely a minute left to play on Thursday evening, coach Mike Montgomery and the Venice boys basketball team refused to give in.
The Indians (7-7) committed four straight intentional fouls — forcing the Blue Devils to the free-throw line for one-and-one opportunities. However, Victory Rock players Leonard Miller and Jaden Andrews made a combined 5-of-7 free-throws to hold off Venice in a 69-57 finish at the TeePee.
“Down 11 there was 37.8 seconds left, and I said, ‘Look, we’ve got KJ (Slaton) and Brian (Boucher) out there,’” Montgomery said, referring to his 3-point marksmen. “They were missing free-throws, too. They were only hitting one out of two.
“I had two timeouts, and if we hit two 3’s, all of a sudden it’s a five-point lead and now you’ve got time to make something happen.”
Venice junior guard Myles Weston did convert two acrobatic layups in the final seconds to slightly cut into the lead, but it wasn’t enough.
The Indians kept up with Victory Rock for most of the night, but were outmatched from the start. The Blue Devils (8-2) are ranked No. 25 in the state, according to MaxPreps and feature a tall and long lineup full of athletes.
“I couldn’t get IMG, and I wanted to play a big school,” Montgomery said. “I wanted to see how our kids would compete. We scheduled it toward the middle of the year when we knew everyone would be in sync.
“Like Tristan (Burroughs) said, ‘The only thing I’m disappointed in is our boxing out.’ And, I said, ‘Look man, this is what happens when you play a better athletic team than you. They expose you on the boards.’”
Victory Rock players John Anthony (9 rebounds) and Miller (6 rebounds) gave their team several second-chance looks while also taking away those chances from Venice.
Burroughs (16 points, 5 rebounds) and Weston (16 points, 6 rebounds) used their athleticism to grab some misses, but no other Indian could grab more than two rebounds.
Eventually, these extra looks helped the Blue Devils pull away.
Miller and Lance Waddles (23 points, five 3-pointers) led Victory Rock on a 13-4 run to close out the second quarter — taking a 33-25 lead into halftime. The two then combined to score 12 quick points in the early third quarter as they stretched the lead to 47-33 at one point.
Still, the Indians didn’t lag or show frustration.
Baskets by Burroughs, Weston and Quinnton Gibson helped close the gap to 12 heading into the final quarter. Though Venice scored 17 in the fourth in a spirited comeback effort, they were matched point-for-point by Victory Rock.
“I’m not playing the School for the Mother of the Blind,” Montgomery said. “I’m not doing it. I’m gonna play Charlotte. I’m gonna play Port Charlotte. I’m gonna play Victory Rock. I’m gonna play Riverview. Because come district time, you’re gonna have to do it, and right now we’re looking good.
“I mean, that was a good game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.