The Venice High girls soccer team may have thought that it could continue the momentum that carried it to the state final last year.
However, this year’s Indians showed they still have some lessons to learn if they want to return to their title-contending form.
After scoring a goal in the opening minute off the foot of senior midfielder Rachel Dalton, the Indians allowed Steinbrenner (8-2) to hang around long enough to pull away with a 4-2 win at Powell-Davis Stadium.
“We still haven’t gotten jelling as a team,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. “It’s a leadership thing. We don’t have it on the field. We need those players to step up and be leaders out there.
“We came out strong and scored a goal, and we had a couple of opportunities to bury them, but you keep a team alive and give them chances, and that’s what happens.”
Though Venice (5-3) is without three starters — Kat Jordan, Mason Schilling and Jamie Gerhart-Searles — from last year’s team, they remain nearby. All three former Indians are helping the team as volunteer coaches wthis season due to the coronavirus canceling their collegiate sports seasons.
However, the advice of former players can only go so far.
Current team captains — Kiki Slattery, Olivia Fair, Ashton Pennell and Dalton — aired some of their grievances with the team in a postgame huddle — challenging their teammates to come together.
Associate head coach Lynley Hilligoss left the team with a homework assignment to further drive the point home: Come to the next practice with a list of ways you can play better.
“We’re not challenged,” Bolyard said of Venice’s recent schedule that includes two mercy-rule wins over Port Charlotte and one over Braden River. “Last year we had a tough schedule. This year we’ve had three tough games, but haven’t had one since.
“Like we told the girls, ‘We’ve got a bullseye on our back.’ We can’t assume that we’re just gonna go out and beat everybody. It’s not gonna be like that this year.”
Venice took a 2-1 lead in the 18th minute off a penalty kick by Kiki Slattery — her 15th goal of the season — that she slammed into the right corner for an easy score.
The Indians would get two more easy looks, including a Slattery one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but couldn’t convert on the changes.
Slattery’s goal would be the Indians’ final lead of the game, though, as Alyssa Alarcon dribbled around a pair of Venice defenders and found the net with her off-foot to knot the score at 2-2 eight minutes before halftime.
Again in the second half, Venice had opportunities.
The Indians registered nine shots (eight on goal) in the final 40 minutes including a free kick off the crossbar, another point-blank shot at the goalkeeper and a pair of near misses.
When Steinbrenner forward Marilyn Mandarino scored the second of her three goals in the 68th minute on a ball that Pennell missed by inches, desperation began to set in for the Indians.
Five minutes later, Pennell tried to meet Mandarino at the ball to stop an inevitable one-on-one, but the ball squirted through Pennell’s hands, giving the Warriors forward an easy shot on goal.
Though the loss served as something of a wake-up call for the Indians, there’s still plenty of games left for them to get back on track.
“That team was hungry,” Bolyard said of the Warriors. “They played hard. They wanted it.
“We’ve got a long season. If you remember last season we picked up our winning streak around this time last year, and we didn’t lose from there on out.”
