VENICE — The Venice High volleyball team started its regional quarterfinals playoff match at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night, and by 8 o’clock, the Indians were celebrating a sweep of Palmetto Ride at center court.
Palmetto Ridge (7-8) came in with a serious size disadvantage, and the Indians seized the opportunity — feeding middle hitters Paden Keller (5-foot-11) and Kiki Montgomery (6-foot-2) for most of the night on the way to a 3-0 win (25-9, 25-14, 25-17) at the TeePee.
“That was a little under 60 minutes,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “We’re playing our best volleyball of the year. Everything before districts is just preseason to us.
“I think we’ve won eight of the last nine matches. Our practices are so competitive right now. They’re believing.”
In the first set, Venice ran through the Bears like clockwork.
Junior libero Ireland Ferguson would receive the serve and pass it forward to sophomore setter Emma Sexton, who would loft it up to Keller or Montgomery to deliver a vicious blow.
The Indians switched setters in the second set — going from Sexton to Ashley Reynolds — but the result wasn’t much different.
Before long, Keller (15 kills) and Montgomery (11 kills) buried the Bears to grab a 2-0 lead that felt insurmountable.
“Both of our middles are very aggressive,” Wheatley said. “They can hit a bunch of different shots. They’ve come so far since last year, and they have such a high ceiling.
“They’re awesome.”
Though Palmetto Ridge hung with Venice in the third set, trailing 14-13 at one point, it wouldn’t matter. Wheatley sat Keller and Montgomery — bringing in players such as Alayna Pracher and Sam O’Connell. Each recorded a kill down the stretch as Venice pulled away.
Next up, the Indians (17-12) will face Fort Myers — a team Venice beat in five sets in last year’s regional final — in the regional semifinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“We’re like a train with no brakes,” Wheatley said. “We just keep going.
“It’s gonna be hard to stop this train right now.”
