VENICE — After two matchups with Sarasota this season, the Venice High boys soccer team came away with one goal and no wins to show for it.
Matched up with the Sailors again on Thursday night in the district quarterfinals — with the season on the line for both teams — the Indians came out with a unique lineup as they controlled the game from start to finish in a 5-0 win at Powell-Davis Stadium.
Venice (8-6-3) will advance to play at Riverview (10-0-4), the No. 1 seed in the district, on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. in the district semifinals.
“We went in overconfident and arrogant,” Venice coach Dave Porvaznik said of his team’s 1-1 tie and 1-0 loss to Sarasota in the regular season. “Today, they played as a team. I told them, ‘You guys have a choice. You can each try to play as 11 MVPs or you can each try to play as a captain. The team needs captains, not MVPs. Which one do you want to be?’”
Venice shifted a few players around, backing up starting midfielders Luca Rueda and Matthew Groves onto defense.
Not only did Venice’s back line of defense — Rueda, Groves, Braeden Spina and Austin Wright — limit the Sailors to six shots on goal, but also helped kickstart the offense, too.
“I had to change things up a little bit,” Porvaznik said of his lineup. “What was happening wasn’t working for us. I’m really proud of the guys for stepping up and realizing they can play more than one position. These guys are valuable no matter where they are on the field.”
The scoring opportunities came early and often for the Indians.
Rueda scored the first of two goals on a free kick in the sixth minute — burying it in the upper left corner of the net from 20 yards out, but Venice didn’t let up there.
Groves followed that up soon after as he headed a goal in off a Rueda free kick in the 15th minute, but it was waved off on an offsides call.
However, it wouldn’t matter much as junior Aidan Constantine went on to score a pair of goals in the 37th and 47th minutes — one in which he juked out a Sailors defender for a point-blank shot and one in which he was assisted by Sebastian Somenzini on a backward kick into a wide-open space in front of the goal.
Constantine repaid the favor on the team’s next goal, assisting Somenzini into an open look that the sophomore placed in the right corner of the net seconds before the final water break.
Rueda added his second goal on a corner kick a few minutes later to push the lead to 5-0 for good measure.
“I don’t typically play defense, but I do for some games,” Rueda said. “As a team, we all have to be flexible to cover spots when we need to. I decided to do this for the team.
“It was easy back there because we all put our hearts out there tonight.”
Though Sarasota did have some chances, none of them truly threatened to go in except for a penalty kick attempt from Jaxson French in the 52nd minute that ricocheted off the left post.
As Sarasota struggled to generate any offense and the Indians piled onto their lead, it quickly became apparent that Venice had learned from its mistakes in the first two meetings between the two teams.
“We played as a team from top to bottom,” Porvaznik said. “Offense, defense, our midfield, our goalkeeper, everyone. We played as a true team.
“They know at this point it’s one-and-done. They really wanted another shot at Riverview, and now they have that opportunity.”
